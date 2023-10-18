Akeredolu Operates from Ibadan Due to Housing Issues, Reveals Aide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been working from Ibadan. Why? Accommodation challenges in Akure, the state capital. Doyin Odebowale, the Special Adviser on Special Duty and Strategy to the Governor shed light on this.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Odebowale highlighted a pressing issue. Akeredolu needs a more suitable residence, especially considering his health. “Aketi returned in September. His previous residence, the Presidential Lodge, is a mere two-bedroom apartment,” Odebowale explained. The Governor’s Lodge, now occupied by the ODIPA office, isn’t available either. “Given his health, he can’t pretend all is fine. A new residence is being arranged and is nearing completion,” he added.
Akeredolu’s absence from the state has raised eyebrows. Especially after his medical vacation abroad. His decision to work from Ibadan, Oyo State, stirred debates. Yohaig NG reported that the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party protested his continued absence.
Addressing the critics, Odebowale was firm. “Civil servants have received their salaries. Akeredolu has been active since his return,” he stated. He criticised the PDP’s demands to see the governor. “Do they want him at the PDP secretariat? Or to revive their party?” he questioned.
Odebowale emphasised that the governor’s health is a priority. “He’s been in a two-bedroom apartment for six years. His health requires better accommodation,” he reiterated. He confirmed that Akeredolu is recovering and remains in charge.
Editorial:
The health and well-being of a state’s leader is of paramount importance. At Yohaig NG, we understand the concerns surrounding Governor Akeredolu’s absence. However, it’s essential to prioritise his health and recovery. Leaders, like all individuals, need adequate living conditions, especially during health challenges.
The controversy surrounding Akeredolu’s location highlights a broader issue. The need for transparency in governance. While the governor’s health is a private matter, the people deserve clarity on the state’s leadership. Those in power must communicate effectively with the public. This ensures trust and confidence in the administration.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State is known for its rich cocoa production, making it a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy.
- Ibadan, where Governor Akeredolu is currently operating from, is the capital city of Oyo State and one of the largest cities in West Africa.
- Health challenges among leaders can impact governance, making transparency and communication vital.
- Akure, the capital of Ondo State, has seen rapid development in recent years, becoming a significant hub in southwestern Nigeria.
- The role of Special Advisers in governance is crucial, providing strategic insights and support to state leaders.