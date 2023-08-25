Akwa Ibom Gov Orders Chinese Firm Move Due to Pollution

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has mandated the relocation of Chinese company Golden Tripod Limited from its current location along Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, to the Ibom Industrial Park in Itam, Itu Local Government Area.
The Governor has also instructed the Commissioner of Environment and Internal Security to investigate the firm’s activities and submit a report within 48 hours.
The directive came as Governor Eno inaugurated the construction of a 2.2km Tabernacle Road project. He expressed concerns about the factory’s emissions, stating,
“I understand that there are always serious emissions around here. It is not proper to site factories in the middle of a city.”
Governor Eno assured that the industrial park partitioned into 150 plots, will offer a conducive environment for industries.
He outlined plans to fence the park, establish a police station, and provide utilities like power and water.
Editorial
The decision by Governor Umo Eno to relocate Golden Tripod Limited highlights the growing concerns over industrial pollution in urban areas.
It’s a move that addresses immediate environmental hazards and sets a precedent for future industrial activities in the state.
The Governor’s directive to investigate the company’s activities within 48 hours underscores the urgency of the matter.
For a state aiming to attract more investors, Akwa Ibom must ensure that its industrial activities do not compromise the health and well-being of its residents.
The state government should enforce strict environmental regulations and conduct regular audits of industrial activities.
This will protect the environment and build investor confidence in the state’s commitment to sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and was created on September 23, 1987.
- The state is known for its oil and gas reserves, one of Nigeria’s largest oil-producing states.
- Ibom Industrial Park is part of the state’s efforts to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment.
- Governor Umo Eno is not the first Nigerian official to take action against industrial pollution; similar moves have been made in states like Lagos and Rivers.
- The World Health Organization has identified air pollution as the world’s most significant environmental health risk.