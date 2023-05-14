Architect Warns Lagos Title Reversal Threatens Tinubu’s National Unity Effort

Criticism is growing in response to Lagos Parliament Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s acceptance address, focusing mainly on his mention of the reversal of property titles.
A prominent voice in this debate, a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, Benson Ezem, has expressed his concerns.
He calls on Obasa to support President Bola Tinubu’s endeavours to bridge the divisions within the nation and foster an intense, integrated Lagos.
Ezem maintains that property titles are irrevocable internationally, expressing his disappointment that such a stance is being proposed by a figure as prominent as Obasa, especially when President Tinubu promotes unity.
Upon securing his third term as Lagos Parliament Speaker, Obasa claimed,
“There will be laws… in the areas of economy and commerce, properties, and titles, and we will reverse all that is reversible to protect the interests of indigenes.
Ezem, while commenting on this, said,
“Individuals, including Obasa, acquire properties abroad, hold their titles, and no one considers reversing their ownership. Yet, in our country, we contemplate revoking some people’s properties within a state.
“He should consider what transpired in Uganda during Idi Amin’s rule; a similar action caused the nation’s economy to plummet.
“Lagos is a multicultural city; everyone contributes to its development at their own pace. The most recent refinery is situated in Lagos, implying that the city is not a safe haven for growth.
“There is no part of the country’s 36 states where Nigerians are barred from residing.
“When Gen. Yakubu Gowon initiated the NYSC, he considered unity. It’s regrettable and unfortunate that someone in that position would make such a declaration, rather than focusing on what brings people together. Such a pronouncement will not assist this country’s progression”.
Editorial
Obasa’s Proposal: A Threat to Unity and Development?
In the heart of Lagos, debates over land titles and indigeneity are ruffling feathers, potentially endangering President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of national unity.
These concerns, stirred up by Lagos Parliament Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s recent speech, threaten to disrupt the delicate balance of a nation seeking cohesion and progress.
Obasa’s controversial suggestion to reverse titles to protect indigenes presents a curious contradiction.
With Nigeria being a federal republic, the freedom for citizens to reside and own property across all 36 states should remain inviolable.
Further, the international norm respects property rights as irreversible.
Ezem, an architect with considerable insight, warns us of the grim consequences such a policy could have.
He parallels Uganda under Idib Amin, where similar policies led to economic decline.
His words offer a sobering reflection of the potential pitfalls of such divisive policy-making.
Yet, it is crucial to appreciate Obasa’s concerns about protecting the interests of residents.
Rapid development can often displace local communities and disturb traditional social structures.
However, the question remains whether reversing titles is the right solution, particularly considering Lagos’s status as a cosmopolitan city.
A more effective approach may be developing inclusive urban planning strategies that balance the rights of original residents with those of newcomers.
Additionally, stricter regulations and greater transparency in the property market could prevent unfair practices without resorting to title reversals.
As Nigeria navigates these complex debates, it must avoid driving a wedge between citizens.
Unity should remain a cornerstone of the nation’s vision, echoing Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s sentiment when he initiated the NYSC.
Policymakers must consider what unites people rather than what divides them.
In striving for a unified and prosperous Nigeria, the public must demand reasonable and equitable solutions from those in power.
One step forward could be to foster open dialogues about property rights, urban planning and indigeneity in modern Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city, is also the fastest-growing city in Africa and one of the fastest-growing in the world.
- Property rights are a cornerstone of economic stability and growth; certain property rights encourage investment and contribute to economic development.
- The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) inspired Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which was established to foster national unity.
