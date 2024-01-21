Arewa Youths Protest Against CBN, FAAN Relocation to Lagos

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has voiced strong opposition to the relocation of critical departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos. The decision, driven by cost considerations, has sparked concerns among the northern youth, who view it as a threat to Abuja’s status as Nigeria’s capital.
In an internal memo, the CBN outlined its decongestion plan, which involves transferring 1,533 staff to facilities in Abuja, Lagos, and other branches. This move is part of an effort to comply with building safety standards and optimize operational environments. Similarly, the Federal Government announced the relocation of FAAN’s headquarters from Abuja to Lagos, as directed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.
AYCF President General Alhaji Yerima Shettima expressed dismay at a press conference in Kaduna, highlighting the potential risks of these relocations. He emphasized that such moves could undermine national unity, disrupt operations, and exacerbate regional imbalances. Shettima stressed that Abuja’s selection as the capital was a deliberate choice to foster national unity and decentralize power. He criticized the Northern elite’s silence on the issue and called for a relocation halt, citing the potential damage to Abuja’s capital city status.
The AYCF’s stance reflects a broader concern about maintaining national unity and ensuring equitable regional development. The organization remains committed to advocating for Northern Nigeria’s interests and preserving the country’s political and economic balance.
Editorial
The recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to relocate key departments to Lagos has sparked a significant debate, particularly among the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum. While seemingly a strategic decision for operational optimization, this move raises critical questions about the implications for national unity and regional balance.
Abuja’s role as Nigeria’s capital city is more than just a geographical designation; it symbolizes its commitment to national unity and equitable development across regions. Therefore, relocating these critical departments to Lagos is not just a logistical move but a decision with far-reaching implications. It risks creating a perception of centralizing power and resources in one region, potentially undermining the very essence of having a centrally located capital.
The concerns raised by the AYCF highlight the need for a more inclusive approach to national planning and development. Decisions that potentially impact the country’s unity and regional balance should be made with broader consultation and consideration of their long-term effects. The Nigerian government must ensure that such moves do not inadvertently deepen regional disparities or foster a sense of marginalization among certain groups.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its complex socio-political landscape, it is imperative that decisions, especially those concerning national institutions, are made with a keen awareness of their potential impact on national cohesion. The goal should always be to promote unity, equitable development, and a sense of belonging among all Nigerians, regardless of their regional affiliations.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and plays a crucial role in the overall control and administration of the Nigerian economy’s monetary and financial sector policies.
- The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was established in 1976 and is responsible for managing all commercial airports in Nigeria and providing service to both passenger and cargo airlines.
- Lagos, often considered Nigeria’s commercial capital, is the largest city in the country and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Abuja, Nigeria’s capital since 1991, was chosen due to its central location, making it more accessible to people from all parts of the country.
- The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) is a prominent group representing youths’ interests in Northern Nigeria, advocating for regional social, economic, and political development.