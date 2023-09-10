Borno’s $6.8B Loss to Insurgency Offset by New 22.5km Road

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima inaugurates the construction of a 22.5km road network in Borno State. The project, managed by a Chinese Construction Company, is funded by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).
The road will connect farming communities in Mafa and Jere Local Government Areas. It is part of a series of projects initiated by the NEDC, including a 32km road in Adamawa State and a 53km road in Bauchi State.
Shettima also launched the distribution of food and non-food items as palliatives. The NEDC donates these to six states, including Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.
The Vice President reveals that Borno State has lost $6.8 billion due to a decade-long insurgency. He urges the completion of road projects in Adamawa, Gombe, and Bauchi states to enhance security and economic activities.
Editorial
The inauguration of the 22.5km road project in Borno State is a positive development, but it’s essential to remember the staggering $6.8 billion loss the state has incurred due to insurgency.
While infrastructure projects are vital for economic recovery, they must not overshadow the region’s urgent need for peace and security.
The distribution of palliatives is a commendable effort to alleviate immediate suffering, but it’s a short-term solution.
A more holistic approach, including tackling the root causes of insurgency, is required for sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Borno State is one of the most affected regions by insurgency in Nigeria, particularly by Boko Haram.
- The North East Development Commission (NEDC) was established to rebuild the northeastern region of Nigeria, which has been ravaged by insurgency.
- The 22.5km road project is part of a broader initiative that includes other states like Adamawa and Bauchi.
- The NEDC had left N237 billion in its account before the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, dissolved the governing board.
- The distribution of palliatives by the NEDC is part of a more significant effort to combat food insecurity in the region.