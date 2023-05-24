Buhari Expresses Readiness to Focus on Cattle Rearing in Daura After Tenure

Article Summary
- President Muhammadu Buhari has commended his ministers for their loyalty throughout his tenure since 2015 and expressed his readiness to spend time tending to his cattle in his Daura hometown.
- He also praised the State House staff for their support during his eight-year administration.
- President Buhari urged continued support for the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even from outside the government.
News Story
President Muhammadu Buhari, during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, praised his ministers for their unwavering loyalty since 2015. After leaving office, he also shared his plans to invest more time in his cattle farming activities in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state.
The President additionally applauded the staff of the State House for their steadfast support during his eight-year administration. In a statement made at the session held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, he urged continued backing for the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Acknowledging the support of the ministers and their persistent efforts despite significant challenges, the President stated, “I am proud to say we gave our best.”
He further encouraged ministers to stay committed to their duties and to avoid last-minute rushes that could compromise the commendable work they had achieved over the years.
President Buhari urged ministers not to carry forward any disagreements or grievances that may have arisen during their tenure. He encouraged those not continuing in government to remain supportive and contribute to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party that provided them a political platform.
Attributing the success of his administration to divine intervention, President Buhari expressed his eagerness to engage in his favourite pastime of cattle farming, which he has been unable to do since assuming office in 2015. He thanked everyone in his administration and wished them success in their future endeavours.
During a meeting with Staff of the State House, the President commended senior and junior workers for supporting his administration for eight years. He acknowledged that his administration had tried to meet some of their needs within the available resources.
Editorial
A Farewell to Service: Reflecting on Buhari’s Valedictory Remarks
President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent valedictory remarks at the Federal Executive Council session serve as a reminder of the importance of service, loyalty, and dedication in leadership. His words express gratitude to his team and acknowledge their collective efforts over the years.
His post-presidential plans, including returning to his roots in Daura to care for his cattle, underscore the balance between public service and personal pursuits. This move symbolizes a return to normalcy and respect for the democratic process as power transitions to the incoming administration.
While the tenure has faced many challenges and criticisms, the President’s address serves as a platform for reflection on achievements and lessons learned. It is a call to put aside grievances, learn from disagreements, and continue to support Nigeria’s growth and development.
As we approach the transition to a new administration, it is essential to reflect on the successes and challenges of the outgoing administration to improve governance and service delivery for the betterment of Nigeria.