CAN Backs Tinubu on Fuel Subsidy Cut; Urges Wise Use of Savings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidies, urging Nigerians to give him a chance to address the issue.
CAN’s Chairman, Lagos State chapter, Stephen Adegbite, spoke during a press conference in Abuja, describing the fuel subsidy as a misadventure that only benefits the rich and politically connected.
Adegbite praised Tinubu’s proactive approach in averting a proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).
He called for the reasonable and accountable use of the funds saved from the subsidy rather than opposing the removal.
According to Adegbite, regional neighbours and smugglers have been enjoying opulent returns at the expense of ordinary citizens.
He commended Tinubu’s private discussions with NLC and TUC leaders, which led to a truce and ended nationwide protests.
Adegbite sees Tinubu as a listening leader interested in the national interest and urges Nigerians to give him a chance to fix the country.
Editorial
The decision by President Tinubu to remove fuel subsidies has ignited a complex debate in Nigeria.
While some see the move as necessary to save funds and eliminate corruption, others worry about the immediate impact on fuel prices and the burden on ordinary citizens.
CAN’s support for Tinubu’s decision reflects a broader understanding of the complexities involved in the fuel subsidy issue.
The organisation’s call for responsible use of the funds saved from the subsidy and its appeal for patience reflects a balanced perspective that acknowledges economic realities and social needs.
The challenge now is to ensure that the subsidy removal savings are used judiciously and accountable.
Transparency, clear communication, and genuine efforts to improve social infrastructure and amenities will be vital to gaining public trust and support for this significant policy change.
Did You Know?
- The fuel subsidy was initially designed to benefit the masses but profited the rich.
- Tinubu’s administration plans to have the Port Harcourt refineries ready by December 2023.
- Fuel prices have doubled since Tinubu’s inauguration, in line with market forces.
- All four of Nigeria’s refineries are being revamped under arrangements made by the previous administration.
About Yohaig NG
Stay updated with the latest Naija news today with Yohaig NG. Yohaig NG offers a comprehensive view of Naija news, from politics to entertainment.
Engage with the news, share your opinions, and explore the top Naija news headlines today.