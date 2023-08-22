Dele Alake Reveals Why Tinubu Chose Him as Solid Minerals Minister

Dele Alake, the newly appointed Minister of Solid Minerals, has shed light on the reasons behind his unexpected appointment by President Bola Tinubu.
The decision stirred controversies, as many expected Alake, with his background in information management, to be appointed to the information ministry.
Alake explained that Tinubu’s choice was influenced by the global trend of economic development, where solid minerals are becoming the next growth factor as oil fades out.
He said, “My portfolio has been the upset of the entire cabinet because given my antecedents, exposure, and experience in the area of perception, information management, and the likes so most people have pigeonholed me for Information and so we decided to shock everybody.”
Alake emphasized his sense of responsibility, expertise, and track record, adding that the president trusts him to drive the agenda of economic growth through solid minerals.
Alake further stated that his focus is on results, not the specific portfolio or ministry he is assigned to.
He expressed his intention to set an agenda with focus and objectives, without allowing civil service structures to stifle creativity and flourishing.
He stressed the need for an attitudinal change and affirmed his commitment to legitimate means to achieve results.
Editorial
The appointment of Dele Alake as the Minister of Solid Minerals by President Bola Tinubu has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions.
While many expected Alake to be appointed to the information ministry due to his background, the decision to place him in charge of solid minerals reflects a broader shift in economic focus.
Alake’s explanation of his appointment reveals an awareness of global economic trends and the diminishing role of oil.
The emphasis on solid minerals as the next growth factor aligns with a forward-thinking approach to Nigeria’s economic development. It also highlights the importance of adaptability and the willingness to embrace new opportunities.
However, this appointment also raises questions about the criteria for ministerial positions and the balance between expertise in a specific field and the ability to drive results.
Alake’s focus on results and his disregard for traditional civil service structures may resonate with those seeking change and innovation but may also raise concerns about governance and accountability.
In the end, Alake’s success in his new role will be determined by his ability to translate his vision into tangible results.
His commitment to solid minerals as a key driver of economic growth, coupled with his determination to overcome bureaucratic obstacles, offers a promising direction for Nigeria’s economic future.
The true test will be his actions and the impact they have on the nation’s economy and development.
Did You Know?
- Dele Alake has a background in information management and was widely expected to be appointed to the information ministry.
- The global trend of economic development is moving away from oil, with alternatives like gas, electric cars, and solid minerals becoming more prominent.
- Alake’s focus on results and willingness to bypass traditional civil service structures reflects a broader trend of seeking efficiency and innovation in governance.
- The appointment of Alake to the solid minerals ministry aligns with President Tinubu’s economic priorities and vision for Nigeria’s growth.
- The emphasis on solid minerals in Nigeria’s economic strategy may signal a significant shift in policy and a new direction for the country’s development.