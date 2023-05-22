Delta Governor, Okowa, Approves N71 Billion Supplementary Budget Bill

Article Summary
- Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N71 billion.
- This budget includes N65.5 billion for capital expenditure and N5.6 billion for recurrent expenditure.
- The Governor also approved eight other bills on various aspects of development and governance.
- The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori, highlighted the House’s commitment to working towards good governance in the state.
News Story
Delta’s Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, authorized a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N71 billion on Monday in Asaba. The bill, approved by the House of Assembly, designates N65.5 billion for capital expenditure and N5.6 billion for recurrent expenditure.
Additionally, the Governor gave his consent to eight other bills. These include the Delta State Development and Property Authority Bill, 2022; Delta State Good Governance and Accountability Bill, 2022; Delta State Sickle Cell Disorder Control Bill, 2023; High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, 2023; Delta State Creative Industry Development Bill, 2023; Delta State Polytechnic Burutu Bill, 2023; and College of Health Science and Technology Bill, 2023.
Okowa praised the House of Assembly for its support and cooperation during his administration. He expressed pride in their accomplishments and commended them for their hard work in legislating for the good governance of the state, impacting the lives of the people of Delta.
The Governor specifically applauded the Speaker and Governor-elect, along with members of the Assembly, for the stability they maintained in the legislative arm throughout his tenure. He emphasized that all arms of the government worked harmoniously for the betterment of Delta State and commended them for prioritizing the state over personal interests.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori, assured that all bills underwent thorough legislative processes before being passed. He expressed gratitude to the Governor and members of the House for their support and cooperation during his six-year term as Speaker.
Editorial
Delta’s Strides Towards Development: A Look at the Supplementary Budget and Other Bills
The signing of the N71 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill by Governor Okowa of Delta State is commendable. The allocation of N65.5 billion to capital expenditure signals a renewed commitment to the state’s development, infrastructure, and other capital-intensive projects.
This is coupled with an allocation of N5.6 billion towards recurrent expenditure, ensuring the smooth running of existing projects and programs.
Additionally, approving eight other bills is a testament to the government’s commitment to addressing various issues. From the control of sickle cell disorder to the development of the creative industry, these legislations reflect a holistic approach to governance.
The harmony and cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government, as highlighted by Governor Okowa, is a promising sign for the people of Delta State. This unity, particularly in these critical times, drives the state towards its developmental goals.