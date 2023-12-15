Edo Rep Pays 10,000 Indigent Students’ WAEC Fees

In a significant move to support education in Edo State, Anamero Dekeri, a member of the House of Representatives for the Etsako federal constituency, has announced a major educational initiative. Dekeri will sponsor the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) registration fees for 10,000 underprivileged students nationwide. This initiative is set to benefit students from all three senatorial districts equally.
Dekeri emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The equitable distribution of these 10,000 WAEC forms is a step towards ensuring that every child in Edo State has the opportunity to pursue their educational dreams, irrespective of their financial background.” This gesture is particularly significant as it aims to level the educational playing field, providing equal opportunities for children from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.
As a gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, Dekeri highlighted that this move is part of a broader effort to bridge the socio-economic divide. “Education is a right that should be accessible to all, and through this initiative, we aim to empower the youth of Edo State, enabling them to realize their full potential,” he added.
Dekeri called for collaborative efforts from various stakeholders, including government bodies, educational institutions, NGOs, and philanthropists, to join this cause. He believes that such partnerships can amplify the impact of this initiative, transforming lives through education and paving the way for a more prosperous society.
This initiative is not just about alleviating the financial strain on families; it’s about building a robust and educated workforce to drive economic growth and secure a brighter future for the state.
Editorial
In educational development, the recent announcement by Anamero Dekeri, a member of the House of Representatives from Edo State, marks a pivotal moment. It’s a testament to the power of individual initiative in bridging the educational divide. By funding the SSCE registration fees for 10,000 needy students, Dekeri is not just offering financial support; he’s opening doors to a future many might have considered out of reach.
We believe that education is the cornerstone of societal progress. When a leader steps forward to remove financial barriers to education, it’s a step towards creating a more equitable society. This initiative is a beacon of hope, demonstrating that with the proper support, every child can aspire to and achieve academic success, regardless of their economic background.
However, this is just the beginning. For this vision to fully materialize, it requires a collective effort. We urge government agencies, educational institutions, and civil society to rally behind this cause. By pooling resources and expertise, we can amplify the impact of such initiatives, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond the immediate beneficiaries.
In essence, Dekeri’s initiative is more than just a charitable act; it’s a strategic investment in the future of Edo State. We are laying the groundwork for a more prosperous, educated, and equitable society by empowering the youth through education. Let’s embrace this opportunity to make a lasting difference, breaking the chains of poverty and igniting the potential of our future leaders.
Did You Know?
- According to UNESCO, over 260 million children and youth are out of school.
- Nigeria has one of the world’s largest populations of out-of-school children, estimated at over 10 million.
- The literacy rate in Nigeria is approximately 62%, with significant disparities between urban and rural areas.
- Educational philanthropy has a long history, with notable figures like Andrew Carnegie establishing over 2,500 libraries worldwide in the early 20th century.
- The World Bank reports that increasing access to education can significantly reduce poverty and boost economic growth.