Efforts Intensify to Resolve Cross River-Ebonyi Boundary Dispute

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has called for support from stakeholders in Cross River and Ebonyi states to aid in the demarcation of their interstate boundary. This appeal was made by the NBC’s Director-General, Mr Adamu Adaji, during a joint meeting in Abuja aimed at resolving the long-standing boundary dispute between the two states.
Adaji highlighted that the boundary dispute has been a source of misunderstanding and conflict, leading to crises in border communities. He attributed these persistent crises to the lack of a clearly determined and demarcated interstate boundary, describing it as one of Nigeria’s most volatile interstate boundaries with a high risk to peace.
The boundary issue has seen interventions from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. In 2005, the Federal Government even deployed military personnel to maintain peace along the boundary. Efforts by the NBC over the years have included tracing and provisional demarcation of the boundary by a Joint Field Team (JFT) between 2000 and 2004.
Despite these efforts, which produced two claim lines representing the positions of both states, a consensus has not been reached. While Ebonyi accepted a segment of the proposed boundary line, Cross River insisted on a line in accordance with its claim. Subsequent efforts have primarily focused on restoring peace to the affected communities, with joint meetings held in 2010, 2011, and 2013 to form peace committees. However, these committees have not been functional.
Former Vice-President and Chairman of the National Boundary Commission, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, also intervened in 2017, meeting with the Governors of both states. Unfortunately, planned follow-up activities were hindered by the non-cooperation of the two states. In response to the Ukelle/Izzi crisis of June 2018, NBC and the two states took prompt action, agreeing on steps to be taken.
The governors of both states met in 2018, and a Joint Technical Committee of Experts was formed to facilitate the return of peace to the affected communities. Adaji welcomed the attendees to the meeting, emphasizing the importance of peace and urging commitment to supporting NBC’s efforts towards demarcation.
Deputy Governor of Cross River, Mr Peter Odey, and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Mrs Patricia Obila, both expressed their states’ readiness to support the ongoing efforts to resolve the boundary dispute.
Editorial
The longstanding boundary dispute between Cross River and Ebonyi states, now being addressed by the National Boundary Commission (NBC), is a critical issue that requires urgent and effective resolution. This dispute is not just a matter of territorial lines; it’s about the lives and livelihoods of the people living in these border communities.
We believe that the resolution of this dispute is essential for maintaining peace and stability in the region. The history of conflict and unrest in these areas highlights the dire consequences of unresolved territorial disputes. It is imperative that both states cooperate fully with the NBC and each other to reach a mutually acceptable solution.
The role of the NBC in this process is commendable. However, it’s clear that more needs to be done to facilitate effective communication and cooperation between the two states. The establishment of peace committees was a step in the right direction, but their lack of functionality is a concern. It is crucial that these committees be revitalized and given the necessary support to fulfil their mandate.
We suggest that the Federal Government take a more active role in mediating this dispute. The involvement of high-level officials, such as the Vice President, indicates the seriousness of the situation. However, consistent follow-up and enforcement of agreements are necessary to ensure progress.
There is a need for increased community engagement in the peace process. The people living in these border communities are the most affected by the dispute and should have a voice in its resolution. Community leaders should be involved in peace committees and decision-making processes.
The upcoming efforts to demarcate the boundary should be transparent, fair, and based on historical and legal precedents. Both states must be willing to compromise and work towards a solution that is in the best interest of their people.
The resolution of the Cross River-Ebonyi boundary dispute is not just a matter of drawing lines on a map. It’s about ensuring peace, security, and prosperity for the people living in these regions. It’s a test of our commitment to national unity and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Cross River State, named after the Cross River, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- Ebonyi State, often referred to as the “Salt of the Nation,” is one of Nigeria’s youngest states, created in 1996.
- The National Boundary Commission (NBC) was established to resolve boundary disputes in Nigeria, a task that has become increasingly important due to the country’s diverse ethnic and cultural composition.
- Interstate boundary disputes in Nigeria often stem from colonial-era boundaries that did not consider the ethnic and cultural realities of the regions.
- Resolving boundary disputes in Nigeria is crucial for local development, as unclear boundaries can lead to conflicts that disrupt social and economic activities.