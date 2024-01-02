Ekiti Governor Oyebanji Pledges Enhanced Security and Infrastructure in 2024

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed a positive outlook for 2024, promising significant improvements in security, infrastructure, and government services. In his New Year address to the residents of Ekiti, the governor conveyed his commitment to building on the achievements of his first year in office and expanding development for the benefit of the people.
Titled “Consolidating on the Shared Prosperity Agenda,” Oyebanji’s address highlighted his administration’s dedication to enhancing various aspects of state governance. He assured the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, emphasizing the administration’s focus on addressing the outstanding gratuity obligations to senior citizens.
Oyebanji expressed gratitude for the progress made in 2023 and assured the people of Ekiti that his government would set higher goals in the coming year. He mentioned the commencement of critical developmental projects, including the first phase of the Ring Road construction, the construction of roads connecting Ilawe to Ikere, Igbara-Odo to Ikere, and Isinbode to Ikole, as well as the rehabilitation of the Ado-Ifaki Road.
Further, the governor outlined plans for developing the Ado-Ekiti Central Business District as part of an urban development plan and constructing the Ekiti Cultural Center to foster the artistic and cultural industry. He also announced the commencement of an Indoor Sports Complex to support sports development in the state.
In the education sector, Oyebanji’s administration will continue to prioritize qualitative and quantitative improvements, including the total rehabilitation of schools, increased supply of school and instructional materials, and enhanced teacher training.
Editorial
Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s optimistic vision for Ekiti State in 2024, focusing on security, infrastructure, and government services, reflects a proactive and comprehensive approach to governance. His commitment to building upon the foundations laid in his first year in office is a promising sign for the state’s development trajectory.
The governor’s focus on critical infrastructure projects, such as road construction and rehabilitation, is crucial for enhancing connectivity and economic growth within the state. These projects improve transportation, stimulate local economies, and create job opportunities. The development of the Ado-Ekiti Central Business District and the Ekiti Cultural Center aligns with the broader goal of urban development and cultural promotion, which are essential for a state rich in heritage and potential.
In the realm of education, the emphasis on both infrastructure and human capital development is commendable. The administration addresses the critical components of a robust education system by focusing on rehabilitating schools and continuously training teachers. This holistic approach ensures that the state’s educational institutions can provide quality education and prepare students for future challenges.
As Ekiti State embarks on these ambitious projects, it is essential to implement them efficiently and transparently. The involvement of local communities and stakeholders in these initiatives will be crucial for their success and sustainability. The governor’s vision for 2024 offers a roadmap for Ekiti’s progress, but its realization will depend on the collective effort and commitment of the entire state.
Governor Oyebanji’s pledges for 2024 set a positive and ambitious agenda for Ekiti State. The focus on infrastructure, education, and cultural development, coupled with a commitment to improving government services, lays the groundwork for a prosperous and vibrant Ekiti. The success of these initiatives will require dedication, collaboration, and a continued focus on the needs and aspirations of the people of Ekiti.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State is known as the “Fountain of Knowledge” due to its rich educational heritage and numerous higher institutions.
- The state is renowned for its hilly and rocky terrain, offering a unique landscape in Nigeria.
- Ekiti has a strong cultural identity, with traditional festivals like the Ekiti Parapo and Ogun Onire festivals.
- Agriculture is a significant part of Ekiti State’s economy, with crops like yam, cassava, and rice being significant staples.
- Ekiti State is home to several tourist attractions, including the Ikogosi Warm Springs, where warm and cold springs meet.