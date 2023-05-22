El-Rufai Dismisses Two Kaduna Traditional Rulers and Three District Heads

Article Summary
- Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has deposed the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms and dismissed three district heads.
- The state’s Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, disclosed this information, stating that these decisions were made following recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government.
- The depositions aligned with Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.
- The District Head of Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule, will oversee Piriga Chiefdom’s affairs, while Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will do the same for Arak Chiefdom.
News Story
Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has enacted a significant change in the state’s traditional hierarchy, deposing the rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms and removing three district heads. This was revealed by the state’s Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad.
The traditional rulers, His Highness Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah(retd.), respectively, will no longer hold their respective offices from Monday, 22nd May 2023. This decision resulted from recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government and Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.
Meanwhile, Babangida Sule, the District Head of Garun Kurama, has been assigned to oversee Piriga Chiefdom’s affairs until a new chief is appointed. The Council Secretary has been tasked with initiating the process for the appointment of a new Chief.
Likewise, Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will manage the chiefdom’s affairs and spearhead appointing a new Chief.
The government’s statement highlighted that General Iliyah Yammah’s response to a query regarding appointing four district heads instead of the one approved for his chiefdom was unacceptable. In addition, his non-residence within Arak’s chiefdom also influenced his deposition.
Jonathan Zamuna’s deposition was linked to the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA and his non-residence within the chiefdom.
In addition, the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada, and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom were immediately disengaged from their roles.
Editorial
Governance and Traditional Institutions: Walking the Tight Rope
Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s recent decisions to depose two traditional rulers and dismiss three district heads raise critical questions about the relationship between governance and traditional institutions. It’s a delicate balance, often subject to the political climate and societal demands.
While the rationale for these decisions, according to the state’s Commissioner of Local Government, is backed by the Traditional Institutions Law, it does highlight the intricate dynamics at play. Traditional leaders are pivotal in maintaining social order, peace, and unity within their communities. Therefore, any change in these roles can potentially impact community cohesion.
This situation calls for carefully examining the measures to manage disputes between state governments and traditional institutions. It is imperative to ensure that these laws preserve the sanctity of traditional institutions and align with contemporary governance principles.
At Yohaig NG, we provide the latest Naija news, offering well-rounded coverage. We urge you to interact with our posts, share your thoughts, and join the conversation. Keep following us for more relevant news updates.