Enugu Community Protests Alleged Land Grabs by Traditional Leader

Residents of Owo community in Enugu State have voiced their concerns against their traditional ruler, Igwe Okeke Arum. They also protested against the former President General, Mr Okeke Akpu, over alleged land grabbing.
The community, the hometown of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, saw its youth organisations leading the protests. They carried placards urging the state government to intervene and prevent potential communal conflict.
Prince Augustine Nnajieze, the President General of Owo Town Union, addressed the media post-protest. He accused Igwe Godwin Okeke Arum of treating the community as his property.
Nnajieze claimed the ruler misused the Neighbourhood Watch security, turning them into his enforcers. He further stated that Okeke Arum is not the traditional ruler of the entire Owo community but of Mburu Owo Autonomous Community.
Nnajieze also alleged that the monarch sold community land to Governor Peter Mbah for N200 million. However, the funds were allegedly misused without community consultation.
The community’s unity is reportedly at risk due to the ruler’s actions. Nnajieze pleaded with Governor Mbah to intervene and free them from Igwe Arum’s alleged tyranny.
Hon Emmanuel Egbo, Chairman of Ohani Owo Development Association, expressed his community’s dissatisfaction.
Igwe Arum’s alleged high-handedness makes them unhappy with the Mbulu Owo Autonomous community.
When contacted, Igwe Arum declined to comment over the phone but invited journalists to his residence for an interview.
Editorial:
The recent protests in Owo community highlight a pressing issue many communities face: land disputes and traditional leadership conflicts.
If true, the allegations against Igwe Okeke Arum represent a breach of trust between a leader and his subjects.
Land, especially in traditional communities, is not just a piece of earth; it holds cultural, ancestral, and economic significance.
The alleged misuse of Neighbourhood Watch security by the ruler is another grave concern. Security outfits should protect the community, not serve the whims of an individual.
The state government’s intervention is crucial to prevent potential communal clashes and restore peace. Traditional rulers should be symbols of unity, not division.
The Enugu State government must ensure that leaders uphold the trust placed in them by their subjects.
Did You Know?
- Owo community is the hometown of the current Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.
- The Neighbourhood Watch is a security outfit meant to ensure community safety.
- Traditional rulers in Nigeria often hold significant influence over their subjects and territories.
- Land disputes can lead to severe communal clashes if not addressed promptly.
- The role of a traditional ruler is not just administrative but also cultural, making such disputes deeply emotional.