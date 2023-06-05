Ex-MEND Chiefs Implore President Tinubu: Address Regional Unrest, Appoint Delta Ijaw to Amnesty Role

Ex-leaders of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) have implored President Bola Tinubu to address unresolved issues leading to regional unrest. The group also advocates appointing a Delta Ijaw native as the succeeding Administrator of the Amnesty program.
This appeal was contained in a press release following a meeting of the ex-militant leaders in Warri. In addition to congratulating the President on his successful inauguration, they urged him to reignite patriotism amidst Nigeria’s looming economic challenges and security issues.
The statement was signed by Mr Josiah Oyakonghan, also known as Commander Oyimi I, Chairman of MADND, Sokere Ekpos, MADND’s Secretary-General, and Freedom Ochuko, alias Pressure, MADND’s PRO, and former MEND commander.
They said in part: “We extend our warmest congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and call on him to steer our country, the most populous black nation, toward rekindling patriotic spirit amidst apparent economic difficulties, insecurity, and existing discord that pose threats to our republic.”
The group highlighted that the Niger Delta region, despite its significant economic contributions to Nigeria, has been severely misrepresented and underdeveloped. They expressed frustration over their economic backwardness, lack of adequate infrastructure and education, and inability to benefit from their common patrimony fully.
Unresolved issues that initially prompted their resistance against the Nigerian State, such as resource control, environmental degradation, and a lack of policies and political inclusion, remain unaddressed, they noted.
They, therefore, requested President Tinubu to consider appointing a Delta Ijaw native who understands the Presidential Amnesty’s proclamation as the next Amnesty Program Administrator or Coordinator.
Furthermore, they appealed to the President to address other pressing issues not covered in their statement and appoint a Delta Ijaw individual as the Amnesty Program’s Coordinator or Interim Administrator.
Recognizing High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, for his contribution to the Niger Delta struggle, they stressed that the Delta Ijaw, renowned for their peace-loving nature, should be acknowledged with a significant political position and the Presidential Amnesty Program.
Editorial
Walking the Tightrope: The Need for Swift Resolution of the Niger Delta Agitations
President Bola Tinubu’s administration is confronted with numerous challenges, and the unresolved issues in the Niger Delta region are among the most pressing. The ex-commanders of the Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) have voiced their concerns and called for actions that, if implemented, could pave the way for peace and progress in the region.
Addressing the long-standing issues of resource control, environmental degradation, lack of adequate policies, and political exclusion could halt the region’s unrest cycle. In addition, the demand for appointing a Delta Ijaw native as the succeeding Administrator of the Amnesty program also deserves consideration, given the historical and ongoing struggles of this ethnic group.
As President Tinubu navigates his tenure, his administration would do well to consider the voices from the region. The Niger Delta contributes significantly to Nigeria’s economic prowess, and its peace and prosperity directly impact the nation. Therefore, it is high time that these issues are addressed with promises and tangible actions.
Did You Know?
- The Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) is one of the largest militant groups in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The group officially declared its existence in 2005.
- The Niger Delta region contributes substantially to Nigeria’s economy due to its vast oil resources.
- The Presidential Amnesty Program was initiated in 2009 to address the unrest in the Niger Delta region by disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of ex-militants.
