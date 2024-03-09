Ex-Minister Claims Oronsaye Report Was Never Shown to Buhari

Adebayo Shittu, the former Minister of Communication, revealed that the Oronsaye report, aimed at streamlining government agencies to cut governance costs, was never presented to former President Muhammadu Buhari during his tenure. Serving in Buhari’s cabinet from 2015 to 2019, Shittu stated that the report, which had been with the preceding government, never came up for discussion in their administration due to a lack of awareness.
The report, which suggested the merger and absorption of 29 government agencies and parastatals to reduce governance costs, has sparked concerns over potential job losses among civil servants. Tommy Etim, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, has expressed fears of mass protests if job cuts occur amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges. Renowned lawyer Femi Falana also called the report outdated and cautioned against exacerbating the country’s insecurity crisis through widespread retrenchment.
The government, however, inaugurated an implementation committee for the report’s recommendations, sparking debates on the future of public service employment. Shittu attempted to allay fears, suggesting that the restructuring would primarily affect political appointees rather than civil servants, emphasizing the need to eliminate service duplication. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yusuf Ali, supported the report’s implementation, arguing it could end inter-agency rivalries and create a more efficient government structure without necessarily leading to job losses.
Editorial:
The Oronsaye report’s controversy highlights a significant dilemma in Nigeria’s quest for efficient governance. While the need to streamline government operations and reduce costs is undeniable, the potential human cost of such measures cannot be ignored. The revelation by former Minister Adebayo Shittu that Buhari’s administration never considered the report adds another layer of complexity, suggesting a disconnect between successive governments’ approaches to public sector reform.
As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges and security concerns, the debate over the Oronsaye report underscores the delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and social stability. The current government must engage in a comprehensive dialogue with all stakeholders, including civil servants and legal experts, to ensure that implemented reforms promote efficiency, equity, and social justice.
Did You Know?
- The Oronsaye report, formally known as the Report of the Presidential Committee on the Rationalization and Restructuring of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions, and Agencies, was submitted in 2012.
- Nigeria’s public sector has long been criticized for its bloated structure and inefficiency, contributing to its high governance costs.
- Implementing public sector reforms often faces resistance due to concerns over job security and the impact on service delivery.
- Streamlining government agencies requires careful planning and execution to ensure that essential services are not compromised and that the welfare of public servants is protected.
- Technological advances, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, are changing the landscape of employment and governance, offering new challenges and opportunities for public sector reform.