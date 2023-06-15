Ex-NBA President Urges 10th NASS to Tackle National Challenges

Olisa Agbakoba, a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, has called on the 10th National Assembly to devise enduring solutions to the numerous challenges impeding the nation’s progress.
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) expressed that Nigeria is currently grappling with some of the most significant challenges in its complex history.
Agbakoba highlighted issues such as mass unemployment, deteriorating healthcare facilities, poor road infrastructure, and a high cost of living. In a statement released on Wednesday, the SAN emphasised the need for a comprehensive reform of the anti-corruption agencies, criticising them for their lack of coordination and overzealousness.
He urged Nigerian citizens to consistently hold the lawmakers accountable to address the nation’s persistent issues. Agbakoba emphasised the need for lawmakers to concentrate more on efficient revenue generation, suggesting that readily available resources could raise N100 trillion to address our significant challenges.
The SAN also called for a critical review of the legal framework of the anti-corruption agencies to enhance their effectiveness.
This comes after the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu over severe allegations of office abuse.
Editorial
The call by Olisa Agbakoba, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, for the 10th National Assembly to address the nation’s pressing issues is timely. Nigeria faces many challenges, from mass unemployment to deteriorating healthcare facilities and poor road infrastructure.
These issues directly impact the quality of life of Nigerians and the nation’s overall development.
While it is easy to point fingers at the government, it is essential to remember that the responsibility for change does not lie solely with the lawmakers. As citizens, we also have a role to play. Agbakoba’s call for citizens to hold lawmakers accountable is a reminder that democracy is not a spectator sport. We must all be actively involved in the governance process.
However, the government must also do its part. The need for a comprehensive reform of the anti-corruption agencies cannot be overstated. These agencies must be independent, efficient, and transparent in their operations.
The suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of office abuse is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was founded in 1933.
- The NBA is Nigeria’s leading professional body of legal practitioners, with over 120,000 members.
- The 10th National Assembly of Nigeria was inaugurated on June 11, 2019.
- The National Assembly is the legislative arm of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Benefits of Yohaig NG
Yohaig NG is your go-to platform for the latest Naija news.
We provide you with up-to-the-minute news stories from various sources, ensuring you stay informed about what’s happening in Nigeria.
Our user-friendly platform allows you to quickly navigate and find news that matters to you.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content and share their thoughts in the comment section.
Stay updated with Yohaig NG, your trusted source for Naija news today.