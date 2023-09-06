Fayemi Claims 2012 Subsidy Protests Were Political Theatre

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has labeled the 2012 Occupy Nigeria protests as politically motivated. These protests were against the petrol subsidy removal proposed by then-President Goodluck Jonathan.
Fayemi made these remarks during a keynote address at Prof Udenta Udenta’s 60th birthday celebration in Abuja. The event was attended by notable figures including ex-President Jonathan and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.
Fayemi cited an interview with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, agreeing that liberal democracy in Nigeria needs revisiting. He called for alternative politics and proportional representation in governance.
He pointed out that all political parties had agreed on the need for subsidy removal. Yet, the protests led by Fayemi and other ACN leaders at the time were purely political, he claimed.
In 2012, Jonathan had increased the petrol price from N65 to N141 per litre. Nationwide protests ensued, and the price was later adjusted to N97.
Editorial
The recent comments by Kayode Fayemi on the 2012 Occupy Nigeria protests open up a Pandora’s box of questions about the role of politics in public protests.
Labeling the protests as politically motivated undermines the genuine grievances of the populace at the time.
It’s crucial to differentiate between political maneuvering and genuine public outcry. The government must be cautious in dismissing protests as mere political tactics, as doing so could alienate the public.
Fayemi’s call for alternative politics and proportional representation is noteworthy. However, it raises questions about the timing of these comments, especially considering the recent subsidy removal by the current administration.
The government and political parties must be transparent in their actions and intentions. Only then can the public trust be maintained, and the democratic process upheld.
Did You Know?
- The Occupy Nigeria protests in 2012 were one of the largest civil uprisings in Nigeria’s history.
- Petrol subsidies have been a contentious issue in Nigeria for decades, often leading to public protests.
- The term “Occupy Nigeria” was inspired by the global “Occupy” movements that began in 2011.
- In 2023, the petrol price jumped from N184 to N600 per litre after subsidy removal.
- The ACN, which led the 2012 protests, later merged to form the APC, which removed the subsidy in 2023.