FEC Continues Operations as Dissolution Claims Refuted by Minister Lai Mohammed

Despite anticipation to the contrary, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday insisted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is to persist in their duties until the end of the week. This follows the last FEC meeting presided by the President before he departs from office on the 29th of May to make way for a new administration.
The council meeting termed a “valedictory session,” unfolded at the Council Chamber, situated within the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The general expectation was that President Buhari would use this occasion to dissolve his cabinet, paving the way for the incoming leadership.
However, refuting the circulating claims of the FEC’s dissolution, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, highlighted that the council remains intact.
“While we were at the chambers there was a false breaking news that the federal executive council has been dissolved; that is not correct,” Mohammed stated during a press conference.
Mohammed condemned the unfounded reports as “fake news” and clarified that President Buhari instructed all ministers to continue their transition assignments.
“We have all been directed to go back to our offices and ensure that we continue to work right to the end of 29th of May. So please ignore the fake news,” he urged.
Earlier, President Buhari had sworn in seven federal Revenue, Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) federal commissioners, further emphasising his directive for continued governmental operation.
The Power of Persistence: A Refutation of Dissolution Claims
The current state of affairs regarding the Federal Executive Council (FEC) demonstrates a clear intention to preserve continuity and stability in governance. Amid expectations that President Muhammadu Buhari would dissolve the FEC at the recent valedictory session, the persisting decision highlights the government’s commitment to a seamless transition to the incoming administration.
Undeniably, the dissolution of the FEC, as speculated, would have signalled a period of political hiatus. However, President Buhari’s directive for the council members to continue their duties until the very end of their term allows for an unbroken chain of command and responsibility.
The rebuttal of dissolution claims by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, points to a broader issue – the fight against misinformation. The propagation of “fake news” is not a new challenge but remains an alarming issue that demands our attention.
Citizens must be critical information consumers and question the news sources they consume.
However, the responsibility does not fall on citizens alone. Media outlets must strive for accuracy, impartiality, and verification in their reporting. This incident serves as a reminder that there is a pressing need for responsible reporting of news, especially during politically sensitive periods.
It is heartening to observe the FEC’s commitment to continuity in governance, reflected in the inauguration of seven new Revenue, Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) commissioners. This active engagement contradicts dissolution claims and shows the determination to ensure a smooth transition.
Yet, our elected officials mustn’t lose sight of their purpose amidst the flurry of transitions. We urge those in power to continue serving with dedication, diligence, and decorum until their very last day in office, setting a precedent for the incoming administration.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is Nigeria’s highest decision-making body.
- The FEC consists of the President, the Vice President, and ministers appointed by the President.
- Each of Nigeria’s 36 states must be represented in the FEC.
- The FEC holds weekly meetings chaired by the President.
- The term “valedictory session” refers to the final gathering of an outgoing cabinet before transitioning to a new administration.
