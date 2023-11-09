Federal & Cross River State Unite for Food Security

The Federal Government, represented by the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, has announced a collaborative effort with the Cross River State Government to bolster food production and security. This partnership aims to expand more irrigable lands, as stated during Goronyo’s 2-day familiarisation tour of the Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) in Calabar.
In a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Funmi Imuetinyan, the minister underscored the alignment of this initiative with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, which seeks to lift Nigerians out of hunger and poverty. Goronyo called for proactive, innovative, and dedicated efforts from all stakeholders in the water resources sector to contribute to the success of this food security agenda.
The minister also highlighted the significance of the performance bonds signed with the President by ministers and permanent secretaries, which focus on result-oriented actions. Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State expressed his administration’s dedication to this cause and to ending open defecation in the state.
The Managing Director of CRBDA, Bassey Nkposong, pointed out that the Songhai Model Integrated Farm, inaugurated by the minister, will serve as a benchmark for local farmers and entrepreneurs, promoting the zero-waste concept. Nkposong also detailed strategic plans to fully utilise land and water resources in the River Basin for constructing dams, irrigation facilities, boreholes, and controlling flood and erosion to support socio-economic development.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s partnership with Cross River State is a strategic move that could significantly impact Nigeria’s food production and security landscape. By focusing on the expansion of irrigable lands, this collaboration has the potential to create a sustainable foundation for agricultural development, which is crucial for a country where a large portion of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihood.
The ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, championed by President Tinubu, is more than a political promise; it is a call to action for all sectors involved in food production and water management. The performance bonds are a practical approach to ensuring that government officials are held accountable for their contributions to this national goal.
As the CRBDA embarks on this ambitious journey, the Songhai Model Integrated Farm stands as a testament to what can be achieved through innovation and a commitment to sustainable practices. The lessons learned from this model must be disseminated and replicated across the country to maximise the impact on food security.
Did You Know?
- The Songhai Model is an integrated approach to farming that combines different agricultural practices such as crop cultivation, animal husbandry, and aquaculture, with an emphasis on sustainability and zero waste.
- Performance bonds in governance are agreements that hold public officials accountable for specific outcomes or achievements, linking their performance to tangible results.
- Open defecation is a significant public health issue in Nigeria, and efforts to end it are part of the country’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
- Cross River State is known for its agricultural potential, with a diverse range of climates and ecosystems that support various types of farming.
- Food security is not just about food production; it also encompasses the availability, access, and utilisation of food, ensuring that all people have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food.