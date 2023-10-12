Federal Fire Service to Undergo Rebranding and Expansion

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to rebrand the Federal Fire Service in the forthcoming months, expanding its scope and implementing a name change.
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during the inauguration of 15 firefighting trucks and rapid response vehicles in Abuja, disclosed that the service will soon be rebranded as the Federal Fire and Rescue Service, with an expanded role to include rescue-related duties and risk assessment in various areas.
Tunji-Ojo highlighted that the rebranding would involve the service collecting information, assessing risks in different areas, and safeguarding the health and safety of workers. He emphasized the necessity of developing a robust, implementable, and adequately driven fire and rescue national framework.
The minister also pointed out that the fire service should and would become a major employer in Nigeria, fostering employment through the Federal Fire Service.
The Controller General of the service, Jaji Abdulganiyu, reported that in the first and second quarters of the year, the service responded to 1,096 distress calls, saved 111 lives, and preserved 91 properties worth over N300bn.
He expressed optimism that the statistics would improve in the future, marking the commissioning of state-of-the-art firefighting trucks and Ford Rapid Response Vehicles as a significant milestone in the country’s history.
Editorial
The impending rebranding and expansion of the Federal Fire Service into the Federal Fire and Rescue Service is a commendable initiative that reflects a proactive approach towards enhancing the safety and security of our nation.
The expanded scope and responsibilities of the service, as outlined by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, signify a strategic move towards not only bolstering our emergency response capabilities but also creating employment opportunities within the sector.
We, as a society, must acknowledge the pivotal role that a well-equipped and efficient fire and rescue service plays in safeguarding lives and properties.
The commitment to developing a robust and implementable national fire and rescue framework is imperative to ensuring that the service is adequately equipped to navigate through the complexities and challenges of emergency response and management.
The creation of employment opportunities within the service is also a step in the right direction, contributing towards alleviating the unemployment challenges within the country.
In light of these developments, it is crucial that the rebranding and expansion of the service are executed with utmost precision, ensuring that the service is not only adequately equipped but also staffed with well-trained and competent personnel.
The strategic framework must be comprehensive, addressing the various facets of emergency response and management, and ensuring that the service is adept at navigating through the myriad of emergencies and crises that may arise.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Fire Service of Nigeria is the nation’s largest firefighting organisation, responsible for extinguishing fires and rescuing people in distress.
- The Federal Fire Service was established in 1901, originally as a unit within the Lagos Police Service, before evolving into the present-day Federal Fire Service.
- Firefighting services in Nigeria are also provided by state fire services, which operate independently of the Federal Fire Service.
- The Federal Fire Service has a mandate to rescue people and protect the environment during emergencies, not just to extinguish fires.
- The Federal Fire Service also plays a role in providing humanitarian services, such as assisting in the distribution of relief materials during disasters.