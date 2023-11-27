Federal Government Calls Contractor to Account for Adamawa Irrigation Project

The Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, has taken a decisive step by summoning the contractor responsible for the Talum irrigation project in Adamawa State, valued at N128 million. This action follows Goronyo’s inspection visit to the project site at Kiri, Shelleng Local Government Area.
The project, under the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA) and managed by American West Africa Agro, has been a subject of concern for the minister. Expressing his disappointment, Goronyo emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that public funds are utilized effectively. “The time of abandoning projects is over,” he stated, highlighting the need for contractors to fulfil their obligations as Nigerians deserve to see the value of their money.
Goronyo’s stance is a clear indication of the government’s vigilance in overseeing contracted projects and ensuring their completion for the benefit of the Nigerian people. The contractor has been summoned to meet with the minister in Abuja to discuss the project’s progress and challenges.
Abubakar Muazu, the Managing Director of UBRBDA, acknowledged the minister’s visit and the need for improvement in managing water resources, a highly capital-intensive venture. He also pointed out the potential for public-private partnerships in this sector.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the Federal Government’s intervention in the Talum irrigation project as a necessary step towards accountability and effective use of public funds. Minister Bello Goronyo’s decision to summon the contractor handling the N128 million project in Adamawa State is a commendable move, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring that public projects are not only initiated but also completed to benefit the citizens.
The issue of abandoned projects has long plagued Nigeria, leading to wasted resources and unfulfilled promises to the populace. Goronyo’s proactive approach in demanding accountability from the contractor is a positive sign. It sends a strong message to all contractors and stakeholders involved in public projects about the government’s seriousness in monitoring and ensuring the completion of these projects.
However, while summoning the contractor is a step in the right direction, it is crucial to address the underlying issues that lead to project delays and abandonment. Factors such as bureaucratic bottlenecks, funding challenges, and lack of proper project management need to be tackled to ensure the smooth execution of public projects.
Did You Know?
- Irrigation in Nigeria: Nigeria has vast potential for irrigation farming, which can significantly boost agricultural productivity.
- Public-Private Partnerships: The role of public-private partnerships in infrastructure development is increasingly recognized for its effectiveness.
- Economic Impact: Effective irrigation projects can have a substantial impact on local economies, particularly in rural areas.
- Water Resource Management: Proper management of water resources is crucial for sustainable development and environmental conservation.
- Global Practices: Many countries have successfully implemented large-scale irrigation projects, providing valuable lessons for Nigeria.