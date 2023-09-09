Federal Government Vows to Shield Nigerians from Poverty

The Federal Government has announced its commitment to eradicate poverty and prevent Nigerians from falling into it. Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, made this statement during a visit to Borno State.
Borno State Governor Prof Babagana Zulum welcomed her. Both discussed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to reducing humanitarian crises and eradicating poverty, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2.
Dr. Edu emphasized the need for a renewed partnership with the state. She said the ministry would provide safety nets to keep Nigerians above the poverty line.
The minister also discussed plans to repatriate and reintegrate Nigerian refugees by 2024. She mentioned that the national social register would be expanded to include more people.
Governor Zulum expressed his government’s commitment to tackling humanitarian issues. He believes that addressing poverty will also mitigate insecurity.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s pledge to eradicate poverty and prevent it is a step in the right direction. However, the announcement raises questions about the feasibility and sustainability of such a commitment.
Dr. Betta Edu’s statement about providing safety nets is commendable but vague. What form will these safety nets take, and how will they be funded? The government must provide a detailed roadmap to make this promise a reality.
The plan to repatriate and reintegrate refugees by 2024 is ambitious. It requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses not just poverty but also the root causes of displacement, such as insecurity and lack of basic amenities.
Governor Zulum’s belief that tackling poverty will reduce insecurity is valid but needs to be backed by actionable strategies. The government must ensure that its anti-poverty measures are comprehensive and far-reaching.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with over 200 million people.
- According to the World Bank, nearly half of Nigerians live in poverty.
- Borno State has been severely affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, leading to many internally displaced persons.
- The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030.
- Dr. Betta Edu is the first woman to serve as Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.