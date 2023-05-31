Former Minister Appeals for Compassion and Unity Among Political Leaders for a Progressive Nigeria

Dr Ramatu Tijani-Aliyu, former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, has called on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state Governors, and Nigerians at large to demonstrate compassion and unity in a bid to ensure a progressive Nigeria.
Aliyu made this appeal at the dinner and launch of the Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima Mandate (NUFTS) compendium, which took place on Friday in Abuja.
“As we launch this compendium, let it serve as a clarion call—a call to action for all of us to rise above our differences, embrace compassion, and work together for the betterment of our nation,” Aliyu stated.
Aliyu acknowledged and appreciated the humanitarian efforts by NUFTS, emphasizing that the initiative has gone beyond supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition and has expanded into broader acts of goodwill, as documented in the compendium.
She highlighted, “NUFTS embarked on the noble mission to support the academic endeavors of students from less privileged backgrounds. It unlocked the doors of opportunity for those who may have otherwise been left behind.”
Further, Aliyu praised NUFTS for showing compassion and unity by distributing essential resources to needy communities. From providing food and cash assistance to arranging healthcare services in underprivileged regions, NUFTS’s outreach has significantly benefited communities.
Aliyu noted, “NUFTS members are unsung heroes who embody the values of compassion, unity, and progress. They are the embodiment of change and the catalysts for a brighter future.”
Editorial
Compassion and Unity: The Twin Pillars for Building a Progressive Nigeria
Dr Ramatu Tijani-Aliyu’s recent call to political leaders and Nigerians to demonstrate compassion and unity underscores the importance of these virtues in national development. By rising above our differences and working together, we can build a progressive Nigeria that we can all be proud of.
Her commendation of the Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima Mandate (NUFTS) for their humanitarian efforts and significant contributions to community development is a model for other organizations and individuals.
The NUFTS example highlights that change is indeed possible when compassion, unity, and progressiveness are combined. We must all aim to emulate these virtues in our spheres as we work towards building a brighter future for Nigeria.