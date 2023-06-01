Fuel Station Queues: LASTMA Cautions Managers and Motorists Against Causing Traffic Congestion

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) warned fuel station management and motorists queuing for petrol yesterday. The warning centred on preventing gridlocks on major roads.
During his observation of officers deployed around fuel stations and other traffic hotspots across the state, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, conveyed the necessity of such deployment.
His concerns were prompted by reports of extensive queues at fuel stations due to motorists parking haphazardly and obstructing roads whilst waiting to fill up their tanks.
Oreagba voiced his disappointment at the chaotic actions of specific drivers, which were impeding smooth traffic flow.
Editorial
Managing the Fuel Queues: A Traffic Imperative
The escalating fuel scarcity and subsequent station queues pose a significant traffic issue in Lagos.
Recent reports show that unruly parking and blocked roads have led LASTMA to caution fuel stations and motorists.
Yet, one can argue that these road users only respond to the crisis.
While these long fuel queues are indeed an issue, it must be acknowledged that motorists are simply trying to navigate a difficult situation.
Nonetheless, this doesn’t excuse the disorderly behaviour that contributes to gridlocks and disrupts the daily commute for everyone.
Effective traffic management is crucial during these challenging times, as are reasonable behaviour and courtesy on the roads.
Motorists must understand their actions’ impact on the overall traffic flow and adhere to the rules.
With the appropriate authorities already alert to the situation, it’s also essential to implement strategies to manage the queues at fuel stations better. This could involve effective queue management systems or round-the-clock operations to decrease peak-time congestion.
Remember, your decision on the road can contribute to a solution or further the problem. So let’s make it the former.
Did You Know?
- LASTMA manages traffic within Lagos State, Nigeria’s most populous region.
- Fuel scarcity and the resulting queues at fuel stations contribute to significant traffic issues in Lagos.
- Lagos is one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa, with an estimated population of over 14 million people.
- Traffic congestion in Lagos results in significant economic losses due to lost productivity and increased transportation costs.
