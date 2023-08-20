Gov. Otti Promises to Clear Abia Workers’ Salary Arrears by 2023

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reiterated his commitment to settling all outstanding salary arrears of Abia workers by December 2023.
Speaking through the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Mike Akpara, he revealed that his administration inherited a staggering N50 billion in salary arrears from his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and other substantial debts.
Akpara, recently sworn in, emphasised that under Otti’s leadership, the timely payment of workers would be paramount.
He further confirmed Governor Otti’s dedication to fulfilling his electoral promises, mainly clearing the salary arrears left by the previous administration.
Akpara stated, “Pensioners will be paid, gratuity will be paid, salaries will be paid when due.”
He also mentioned the ongoing verification and harmonisation of civil servants to determine the state’s genuine workforce.
The administration has introduced a salary payment application to streamline the process and address current payment challenges.
Editorial:
The commitment of Governor Alex Otti to clear the significant backlog of salary arrears in Abia State is a commendable step towards restoring trust in governance.
Salary arrears, especially in a state like Abia, can have a cascading effect on the local economy, affecting not just the workers but also their families and the businesses they patronise.
However, while the intent is noble, the execution will test the administration’s resolve.
The introduction of a salary payment application and the ongoing verification of civil servants are positive steps, but they must be carried out transparently and efficiently.
The government must ensure that genuine workers are not left out and the system is free from corruption.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known for its vibrant commerce and trade.
- Salary arrears can have a significant impact on the morale and productivity of workers.
- Efficient salary payment systems can save governments millions by eliminating ghost workers and fraudulent claims.
- Abia State has a rich cultural heritage, with numerous festivals celebrated annually.
- Transparent governance can increase trust and cooperation between the government and its citizens.