Government Aims for N250/Litre CNG to Boost Mass Transit Affordability

In a move to enhance the affordability of mass transportation, President Bola Tinubu envisions a price of N250 per litre for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
This comes as a more economical alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), especially after the cessation of fuel subsidies costing trillions of naira.
Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, highlighted this during a live session on Channels Television’s Business Morning.
He mentioned this as a component of Tinubu’s significant Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative.
Chaired by the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the policy will introduce 11,500 new CNG-fuelled vehicles shortly. The focus is on mass transit systems nationwide.
Ngelale pointed out that the initiative targets lower-income earners.
The goal is to offer CNG-powered buses and similar vehicles that significantly reduce costs compared to PMS-fuelled buses, which average around N620 per litre.
He emphasised, “The average cost for CNG will be about N250 per litre. This will greatly impact the daily commute of Nigerians, making mass transit more affordable.”
Additionally, the government plans to release 55,000 new CNG conversion kits for current PMS vehicles. This will speed up the transition from PMS to CNG.
A collaboration between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and NIPCO is in place to address the supply side.
This partnership will establish 56 new CNG filling stations across Nigeria within the next 16 months.
Editorial
The government’s push towards CNG as a more affordable fuel alternative is a commendable step in addressing Nigeria’s transportation and energy challenges.
The shift from PMS to CNG offers economic benefits and aligns with global trends towards cleaner energy sources.
Introducing CNG-fuelled vehicles and establishing new CNG filling stations nationwide signifies a proactive approach to sustainable development.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on practical implementation, public awareness, and infrastructure development.
The government must ensure the transition is smooth, with minimal disruptions to the public.
Moreover, collaborations with private entities like NIPCO can further enhance the reach and efficiency of this initiative.
Did You Know?
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
- Environmental concerns and the need for sustainable energy sources drive the global shift towards CNG.
- Nigeria has vast natural gas reserves, making CNG a viable and sustainable option.
- The transition to CNG can lead to significant savings for the government, which previously spent trillions on fuel subsidies.
- CNG vehicles have been shown to have a lower operating cost compared to traditional petrol-powered vehicles.