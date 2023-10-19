Government Plans Deployment of Orientation Officers Across All LGAs

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, announced on Wednesday that the Federal Government intends to deploy officers from the National Orientation Agency to all 774 local government areas in the country. This decision comes as a response to the observation that many information outposts remain unmanned. Idris expressed concern over the diminishing sense of nationhood and patriotism among Nigerians.
He stated, “The national orientation agency has offices in all 774 LGAs. We aim to fully staff these offices to rebuild the nation’s sense of unity.”
Idris shared these insights after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The minister emphasised the need to rejuvenate the spirit of discipline and patriotism among Nigerians. He remarked on the absence of national symbols, such as flags, in public buildings and the lack of faith in elected leaders.
Despite concerns over fake news on social media, Idris assured that the government would not suppress freedom of expression. He did, however, highlight the importance of responsible freedom. Addressing the Nigerian Press Council’s proposal to register journalists, Idris said the idea is under consideration, but the government remains committed to press freedom.
Editorial:
The essence of nationhood and patriotism is the bedrock of any thriving democracy. It’s what binds us together, fostering unity and a shared vision for the future. The recent move by the Federal Government to deploy orientation officers across all local government areas is a commendable step towards reigniting this spirit.
However, the mere presence of officers won’t suffice. It’s crucial to ensure these officers are well-trained, equipped, and genuinely committed to the cause. They should serve as ambassadors of unity, promoting shared values and dispelling divisive narratives.
While the government’s commitment to press freedom is laudable, it’s equally vital to ensure that this freedom is exercised responsibly. The media plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion, and with great power comes great responsibility. The idea of registering journalists might be seen as controversial, but if implemented transparently, it could help elevate the standards of journalism in the country.
In the end, it’s a collective effort. Both the government and the citizens must work hand in hand to rebuild the lost sense of nationhood and patriotism. Only then can we truly move forward as a united nation.
Did You Know?
- The National Orientation Agency (NOA) was established in 1993 to communicate government policies, stay in touch with the public, and promote patriotism.
- Nigeria has 774 local government areas, making it one of the countries with the most decentralised administrative structures in Africa.
- The concept of nationhood emphasises a shared identity among citizens of a country, often rooted in common culture, history, and values.
- Press freedom is ranked annually by organisations like Reporters Without Borders, which evaluates the level of freedom available to journalists in various countries.
- The Nigerian Press Council, established in 1978, aims to ensure high journalistic standards and address grievances from the public against the media.