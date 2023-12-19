Governor Adeleke Affirms Zero Tolerance for Corruption in Osun State

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared a firm stance against corruption, stating that his leadership is founded on four fundamental principles, including zero tolerance. He expressed concern over the manipulation of elections by politicians to gain power, highlighting a lack of ethical leadership in Africa.
Governor Adeleke made these remarks at the Valley View University conference in Accra, Ghana, where he was honoured with an honorary doctorate. Speaking on the theme ‘Imparting Excellence, Integrity and Service: Nurturing Ethical Leaders in Changing World’, he emphasized the need for ethical leadership to achieve public service excellence and good governance in Africa.
Adeleke argued that many leaders lack credibility due to questionable ascendance to power, making governance challenging as they often suppress rule-driven systems. He advocated for leaders who avoid corruption and despotism and adhere strictly to the rule of law, emphasizing the importance of respecting the electoral will of citizens.
In Osun State, Governor Adeleke outlined his four rules of engagement: adherence to the rule of law, zero tolerance for corruption, commitment to good governance, and fear of God in public leadership. His commitment to these principles was recognized by the Vice Chancellor of Valley View University, Prof William Koomsion, who cited Adeleke’s background as a businessman and former federal lawmaker and his ethical leadership since assuming governorship as reasons for the honorary degree.
Editorial:
Governor Ademola Adeleke’s commitment to ethical leadership and zero tolerance for corruption is a refreshing and necessary approach in the Nigerian political landscape. His emphasis on these principles at the Valley View University convocation in Ghana underscores the importance of integrity and accountability in governance.
The governor’s focus on ethical leadership is crucial for Africa, where manipulating electoral processes and corruption often undermine democratic principles and hinder development. Adeleke’s call for leaders to adhere to the rule of law and respect the people’s electoral will is pivotal for sustaining democracy and fostering trust in government institutions.
Governor Adeleke’s four rules of engagement in Osun State serve as a blueprint for effective governance. If consistently applied, these principles can potentially transform the state’s administration, promoting transparency, accountability, and equitable development.
Governor Adeleke’s recognition by Valley View University for his ethical leadership is a testament to his commitment to these values. It also serves as an inspiration for other leaders to prioritize integrity and service in their governance.
Governor Adeleke’s stance on corruption and ethical leadership is a step in the right direction for Nigeria. Other leaders must emulate these principles to drive meaningful change and progress in the country.
Did You Know?
- Osun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and as a significant centre for Yoruba culture and arts.
- Ethical leadership is increasingly recognized as a critical factor in effective governance and sustainable development in Africa.
- Corruption remains a significant challenge in Nigeria, affecting various sectors and hindering economic growth and development.
- The rule of law is a fundamental principle in democratic societies, ensuring that all citizens, including leaders, are subject to the law.
- The recognition of political leaders for their commitment to ethical governance can catalyze positive change and inspire others to uphold similar standards.