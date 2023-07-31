Governor Adeleke’s Appointments Ignite Controversy in Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been the subject of criticism following the announcement of his cabinet members and chairpersons of several statutory and non-statutory boards.
Accusations of nepotism and favouritism have been levelled against him, despite some appointees having proven records of accomplishment in their previous roles.
One appointment that sparked particular controversy is that of Mrs Adenike Adeleke, Commissioner for Federal Matters. Adenike, originally from Osogbo, is the second wife of the state’s first governor, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was also Governor Ademola Adeleke’s elder brother.
Her appointment has been met with opposition from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the state’s main opposition party.
The APC Chairman in Osun State, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, argued that Adenike, married in the Adeleke family from Ede, should not have been given a cabinet slot meant for Osogbo, her place of origin.
He expressed his displeasure at the governor’s decision, suggesting that the state government was being treated as a private estate of the Adelekes.
Another appointment that has stirred up controversy is that of Tunji Adeleke (Jnr), a 30-year-old graduate of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State.
He is the eldest son of the late ex-governor, Adeleke, and a nephew to the current governor.
His appointment as Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, typically held by individuals in their 60s and 70s, has been met with significant opposition.
Despite the criticisms, Adenike and Tunji Adeleke have been confirmed by the House of Assembly and sworn in by the governor. Adenike is the first person to hold the office of Commissioner for Federal Matters.
At the same time, Tunji Adeleke is the youngest person to chair the Local Government Service Commission in the state’s history.
The recent appointments by Governor Ademola Adeleke have sparked a heated debate about nepotism and favouritism in political appointments.
While it is crucial to recognise the governor’s constitutional right to make appointments, it is equally important to consider the moral implications of these decisions.
Mrs Adenike Adeleke and Tunji Adeleke’s (Jnr) appointments have raised questions about the criteria used for such appointments. Are these decisions based on merit, or are they influenced by familial ties?
This question must be addressed to ensure transparency and fairness in public office appointments.
While it is crucial to encourage youth participation in governance, it is equally essential to ensure that those appointed to positions of authority have the necessary experience and competence to perform their duties effectively.
The controversy surrounding these appointments underscores the need for a more transparent and merit-based appointment process in public office.
