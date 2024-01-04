Governor Aliyu’s Ultimatum: Resume Work or Risk Contract Cancellation

Ahmed Aliyu, the Governor of Sokoto State, has issued a stern warning to the contractor handling the construction of Gandi Road in the Kasuwar Daji area of the Sokoto metropolis. The governor demanded the contractor, ZBCC Limited, promptly return to the construction site or face the risk of revoking the contract and being compelled to refund the mobilization fees received from the state.
During an unexpected visit to the construction site, Governor Aliyu expressed his disappointment with the absence of both the contractor and their equipment. He noted that despite receiving mobilization fees, ZBCC Limited had failed to meet the expected progress on the project. The governor emphasized his administration’s policy of ‘work or bring back our money,’ insisting that any contractor who fails to deliver after receiving payment must return the funds to the state government.
In contrast, Governor Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the same contractor’s work on another road project in Bodinga town. He commended ZBCC Limited for their excellent execution in Bodinga, expressing optimism that the project would be completed and handed over to the state per the agreement.
Governor Aliyu praised the contractor for maintaining high standards in Bodinga and encouraged them to continue doing so. He also highlighted his administration’s commitment to supporting indigenous contractors, which he believes will contribute to the employment of the state’s youth and overall economic growth.
Editorial:
Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s decisive stance on the Gandi Road construction project in Sokoto State is a commendable example of proactive governance. By holding contractors accountable, the governor ensures the efficient use of public funds and reinforces the importance of responsibility and integrity in public projects. His approach reflects a commitment to transparency and efficiency in government operations, essential for public trust and effective administration.
The contrast between the contractor’s performance in Gandi Road and Bodinga town projects serves as a reminder that consistent quality and commitment are essential in public service delivery. While the commendation of the contractor’s work in Bodinga is a positive note, it also sets a benchmark for what is expected in all state projects. This scenario underscores the need for contractors to maintain high standards across all their projects, regardless of the location or scale.
Governor Aliyu’s policy of ‘work or bring back our money’ sends a strong message to all contractors engaged in public projects. It’s a policy that should be emulated across various levels of government to ensure accountability and value for money in public expenditures. This approach is particularly crucial in Nigeria, where infrastructural development is vital for economic growth and societal well-being.
The governor’s emphasis on supporting indigenous contractors is also a strategic move towards economic development. By encouraging local businesses, the state fosters economic growth and contributes to job creation, especially for the youth. This strategy can play a significant role in addressing unemployment and stimulating local economies.
Governor Aliyu’s actions in Sokoto State offer valuable lessons in governance, particularly in contract management and support for local enterprises. If replicated, it’s a model that could significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public project execution in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State, located in northwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance in the Sokoto Caliphate.
- The construction industry in Nigeria plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, contributing significantly to employment and GDP.
- Public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects are increasingly becoming a vital aspect of development strategies in many Nigerian states.
- The concept of mobilization fees in construction contracts is designed to provide contractors with the necessary funds to commence work, emphasizing the importance of financial management in project execution.
- Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s approach reflects a growing trend among Nigerian state leaders to prioritize infrastructural development and accountability in governance.