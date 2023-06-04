Governor Makinde Reveals Reasons Behind Dismissal of PMS Chief

Amid the recent disagreement between Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, a.k.a Auxiliary, the former Chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, and Governor Seyi Makinde, the governor has come forward to explain his decision to terminate the PMS boss’s appointment, asserting that there cannot be two governing powers in a state.
Governor Makinde disclosed this during a thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, on Sunday to celebrate his Omituntun 2.0.
Recall that last Tuesday, Governor Makinde, through his former Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, declared the dissolution of the PMS under the leadership of the ex-NURTW boss.
The Oyo Police Command has since declared Auxiliary wanted about several criminal cases, including attempted murder, grievous harm, arms dealing, murder, armed robbery within Oyo state and kidnapping in the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa areas of the State.
By dissolving PMS, the governor stated he was taking necessary action to curb insecurity, emphasising that progress cannot occur in an unstable environment.
Speaking at the thanksgiving service, Governor Makinde promised to implement the necessary reforms in PMS to handle those stirring up trouble. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering peace, claiming that the development of Oyo State required unity and collaboration among all stakeholders.
The governor cited his first-term achievements as a testament to divine grace.
He reiterated his commitment to improving the State of the People in Omituntun 2.0, pledging that his government would strive to facilitate this upgrade smoothly.
Editorial
Governance and Accountability: The Sacking of the PMS Boss
Governor Seyi Makinde’s recent dismissal of Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, the former head of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, highlights an essential aspect of governance: accountability. By taking this action, the governor emphasised the importance of having a single, unified leadership in a state.
While we recognise Governor Makinde’s reasons for dismissing the PMS boss – maintaining peace and order in the State – we must also understand the implications of such an action. Any disagreements or power struggles mustn’t disrupt public services or contribute to insecurity.
Yet, the governor’s decision should not serve merely as a punitive measure. Instead, as he rightly promised during the Thanksgiving service, the government must initiate necessary reforms within the PMS. Doing so would not only prevent further strife but also ensure that the PMS serves the best interests of Oyo State’s residents.
A strategic approach to this issue could include establishing more precise guidelines for PMS operations, promoting transparency in the system, and fostering a culture of cooperation among all stakeholders.
In taking decisive action and publicising the dismissal, Governor Makinde has taken an essential step in affirming his commitment to good governance and security in Oyo State.
Let’s hope this move marks the beginning of a comprehensive reform process that will see an improved and more efficient PMS for Oyo State’s residents.
Did You Know?
- The Park Management System (PMS) was established to improve efficiency in Oyo State’s motor parks.
- Oyo State has one of the highest numbers of registered vehicles in Nigeria.
- Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, a.k.a Auxiliary, is well-known in Oyo State’s transportation sector.
- Governor Seyi Makinde has initiated several reforms in Oyo State since he took office.
