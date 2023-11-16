Governor Zulum Pledges Stronger Ties with NDLEA for Drug-Free Borno

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the partnership between his administration and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). This pledge aims to foster a drug-free society across all 27 local government areas in the state.
Governor Zulum made this commitment during a meeting with the NDLEA’s Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.). The meeting was part of a three-day advocacy visit by Marwa to Borno, focusing on mobilizing stakeholders against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.
In a statement released by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Marwa commended Governor Zulum for his achievements in office. He emphasized the urgent need to reduce the demand for illicit drugs and limit access to psychoactive substances, citing the connection between drug abuse and the security challenges in the state and the country.
Governor Zulum acknowledged Marwa’s inspiring leadership and his previous service as Borno’s former military governor. He assured the NDLEA head of his government’s readiness to enhance and expand their collaboration for the sake of law, order, and humanity.
During his visit to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Elkanemi, Marwa also proposed drug testing for intending couples as a prerequisite for marriage ceremonies. This initiative aims to deter young people from substance abuse. The Shehu, along with 59 district heads and the Chief Imam of Borno, Alhaji Zanna Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad, who were present, agreed to implement this idea and establish drug control committees in their communities.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view Governor Zulum’s commitment to enhancing the partnership with the NDLEA as a significant step towards addressing the drug menace in Borno State. The governor’s proactive stance in tackling drug-related issues is commendable and sets a precedent for other states to follow.
The link between drug abuse and security challenges is well-documented, and Governor Zulum’s approach to tackling the problem at its root is both strategic and necessary. By focusing on reducing the demand and accessibility of illicit drugs, the state can make significant strides in curbing the associated security risks.
The proposal for drug testing before marriage is an innovative approach to prevent substance abuse among young people. This initiative not only addresses the issue at a community level but also promotes a culture of responsibility and awareness regarding the dangers of drug abuse.
We believe that the success of these initiatives hinges on the collaboration between the government, NDLEA, and community leaders. These measures must be implemented with sensitivity and respect for individual rights, ensuring that they are effective without being intrusive.
Governor Zulum’s enhanced partnership with the NDLEA is a positive development in the fight against drug abuse in Borno State. It is a holistic approach that combines law enforcement with community engagement and preventive measures, offering a comprehensive strategy to create a drug-free society.
Did You Know?
- Borno’s Challenges: Borno State, located in northeastern Nigeria, has faced significant challenges, including insurgency and security issues.
- NDLEA’s Role: The NDLEA is Nigeria’s lead agency for combating drug trafficking and abuse, playing a crucial role in national security.
- Drug Abuse in Nigeria: Nigeria has seen a rise in drug abuse cases, with young people being particularly vulnerable.
- Community Involvement: Community-based approaches, like the one proposed by Marwa, are increasingly recognized as effective in combating drug abuse.
- Global Drug Problem: Drug abuse is a global issue, with countries around the world implementing various strategies to combat this challenge.