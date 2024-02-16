House Committee to Penalize MDAs for TSA Non-Compliance, Summons Top Officials

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has announced plans to impose sanctions on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that have violated the Treasury Single Account (TSA) guidelines. The committee’s chairman, Bamidele Salam, disclosed this during a session in Abuja, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to the TSA to ensure transparency and accountability in government transactions.
In a significant move, the committee has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Yemi Cardoso, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and representatives from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation. These officials are expected to appear before the committee on February 20 to address concerns related to alleged revenue leakages and non-remittance through the Remita payment system.
According to Salam, the investigation does not target any specific company but seeks to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability. Remita Payment Service Ltd (RPSL) Managing Director, Mr Deremi Atanda, clarified that Remita is a software and payment gateway rather than managing government revenue directly. He also corrected misconceptions about the fees for processing TSA payments, stating that the applicable fee is N150 plus VAT, in line with CBN circulars.
The committee expressed concerns over the absence of crucial documents from the CBN, contrasting with Remita’s provision of a signed contract. The upcoming session on February 20 is anticipated to shed light on these issues and ensure compliance with the TSA’s objectives.
Editorial:
The Public Accounts Committee’s decision to enforce sanctions on MDAs for TSA non-compliance is crucial to rectifying systemic issues within Nigeria’s financial management framework. The TSA, implemented to consolidate government receipts and payments into a single account at the CBN, is fundamental to enhancing fiscal discipline and governance. However, its effectiveness is contingent upon the full compliance of all government entities.
The summoning of high-ranking officials, including the CBN Governor and the Minister of Finance, underscores the seriousness with which the House of Representatives views the alleged financial irregularities. This inquiry highlights the need for greater oversight and the importance of leveraging technology to streamline government transactions for efficiency and transparency.
As Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of financial management and accountability, the outcomes of this investigation could serve as a benchmark for future reforms. All stakeholders must collaborate in addressing the challenges identified, ensuring that the TSA fulfils its promise as a tool for fiscal consolidation and public sector reform.
Did You Know?
- The Treasury Single Account (TSA) is a unified structure of government bank accounts, enabling consolidation and optimal utilization of government cash resources.
- Introduced in August 2015, the TSA aims to provide a consolidated view of government cash resources for improved decision-making.
- Compliance with the TSA has challenged some MDAs, leading to calls for stricter enforcement and oversight.
- Payment gateways like Remita facilitate the efficient processing of government transactions, highlighting the role of technology in public financial management.
- The Public Accounts Committee oversees government expenditures and ensures public sector financial management accountability.