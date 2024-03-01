House Forms Committee to Reassess Oronsaye Report Amid Implementation Plans

On Thursday, the House of Representatives flagged the 2012 Steve Oronsaye Report as outdated, urging President Bola Tinubu to conduct a comprehensive review before implementing it. In response, the House has established a 23-member committee, led by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, tasked with proposing measures to address the potential repercussions of revising the Oronsaye Report.
Initially, the Federal Government announced its intention to adopt the Oronsaye report’s recommendations on Monday, aiming to consolidate ministries, departments, and agencies to reduce governance costs. This report, commissioned by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012, suggested eliminating or merging 220 of the existing 541 government entities to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.
The motion for urgent public consideration, brought forth by Representatives Kama Nkemkanma, Olumide Osoba, and Gaza Gbefi, highlighted the report’s potential savings of over N862bn from 2012 to 2015 through various rationalization measures. However, they also noted that the White Paper Committee under Jonathan’s administration had dismissed most of the recommendations, with the few accepted ones left unimplemented.
Further complicating matters, the Muhammadu Buhari administration initiated reviews of the Oronsaye Report in November 2021, alongside evaluations of agencies established between 2014 and 2021. Yet, despite these efforts, concerns persist that implementing the report’s recommendations without considering the dynamic changes in society, economy, and technology over the past 12 years could lead to adverse outcomes.
The House has thus called on President Tinubu to thoroughly reassess the Oronsaye Report alongside subsequent reviews and White Papers, considering current realities and seeking implementable alternatives with minimal unintended effects. Additionally, the House advocated for developing policies to bolster the agricultural, solid mineral, and informal sectors as potential avenues for economic expansion and mitigation against job losses resulting from the report’s implementation.
Speaker Abbas Tajudeen inaugurated the committee during Thursday’s plenary, emphasizing its role in evaluating the executive’s recommendations and advising on the potential impacts of this significant restructuring effort.
Editorial:
The House of Representatives decision to form a 23-member committee to review the Oronsaye Report is a prudent step towards ensuring that efforts to streamline Nigeria’s government agencies are practical and reflective of the country’s current needs. While ambitious in its aims to reduce the cost of governance, the report risks becoming a relic if not carefully updated to align with today’s rapidly evolving social, economic, and technological landscape.
The call for a thorough review before implementation underscores a broader principle: the necessity of adaptability in governance. As Nigeria faces complex challenges and opportunities, our strategies must be as dynamic as the context in which we operate. The Oronsaye Report, focusing on rationalization and efficiency, offers a valuable starting point for rethinking government functions. However, its recommendations must be tempered with a forward-looking perspective that accounts for the unintended consequences of such sweeping reforms.
The House’s emphasis on developing alternative policies to support sectors like agriculture and solid minerals highlights a vital recognition: streamlining government is not merely an exercise in cost-cutting but an opportunity to realign resources and priorities towards sustainable development and economic growth.
As the committee embarks on its critical task, its insights could provide a blueprint for implementing the Oronsaye Report’s recommendations and reimagining governance in Nigeria. The goal should be a government that is not only leaner but more agile, responsive, and capable of navigating the complexities of the 21st century.
Did You Know?
- The Oronsaye Report initially recommended reducing the number of statutory agencies from 263 to 161 and abolishing 38 agencies.
- Implementing the report’s recommendations was projected to save Nigeria over N862 billion between 2012 and 2015.
- The dynamic changes in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape over the last decade highlight the need to continuously reassess public sector structures and functions.
- Rationalizing government agencies can increase efficiency but requires careful planning to avoid negative impacts on service delivery and employment.
- The principles underlying the Oronsaye Report’s recommendations reflect a global trend towards more streamlined and efficient government operations.