House of Representatives Sanctions N373m Initial Fund for NASS Library Trust Fund

The House of Representatives has approved the redirection of N255m initially designated for the National Assembly e-Library in the Appropriation Act 2022/2023 to be contributed to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund as part of the initial grant to kick-start the project.
The House also consented to vire N118m from the Federal Government budget initially intended for the National Assembly Dashboard to the NASS Library Trust Fund.
This approval resulted from unanimously adopting an emergency public importance motion introduced by House member Jonathan Gbefwi during Tuesday’s plenary.
The motion was labelled as ‘Urgent Need to Vire the Sum of N255,000,000 and the Sum of N118,000,000 appropriated for the National Assembly E-Library and Dashboard, Respectively, in the 2022/2023 Appropriation Act to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund as Take-Off Grant.’
Gbefwi underlined that the NASS Library Trust Fund was created through the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act 2022. Its purpose is to provide state-of-the-art library equipment and other related facilities, to enhance the research abilities of the legislature in the process of law-making and for the retraining of legislators and National Assembly staff.
He further stated that arrangements had been made to ensure the commencement and operation of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund through the constitution of the Board of Trustees and the appointment of an Executive Secretary for the Trust Fund, among other things.
He pointed out, “The House recognizes that the sum of N255,000,000 and the sum of N118,000,000 were set aside for the National Assembly E-library and the Dashboard, respectively, in the Appropriation Act, 2022, and no amount was allocated for the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.
“The House acknowledges that the operation of the e-Library and the provision of electronic library facilities are within the exclusive mandate of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund and forms the basis for the Trust Fund’s establishment by this House.
“The House is worried that any further delay in the virement of the funds allocated for the National Assembly E-Library and the Dashboard, respectively, will obstruct the smooth commencement of the Trust Fund and inevitably impact the Act’s objectives in the 2022/2023 financial year.”
Editorial
Empowering Research and Legislation: House of Reps Endorses N373m Seed Funding for NASS Library Trust Fund
In a significant move to advance research capabilities and legislative excellence, the House of Representatives has approved the redirection of N255m and N118m, initially earmarked for the National Assembly e-Library and Dashboard, respectively, as seed funding for the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.
The decision, sanctioned during a recent plenary session, underscores the commitment of the lawmakers to enhance the legislative process, facilitate staff retraining, and provide cutting-edge library equipment.
The green light given to this fund’s establishment promotes research-based policymaking and signals a significant shift towards digitisation and creating a knowledge-based legislative environment. It paves the way for improved access to information, fostering informed decision-making and more effective legislation.
However, it’s critical for the House to ensure that the funds are judiciously used for the intended purpose and to monitor the project’s progress closely. In this way, the library trust fund can catalyse a more robust and responsive legislative framework that meets the needs of Nigeria’s evolving society.
