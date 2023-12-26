House of Reps Deputy Spokesman Calls for Prayers for Tinubu and NASS

Mr Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has urged Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly, emphasizing the importance of their roles in national service delivery. In his Christmas message, Agbese highlighted the biblical teaching that encourages Christians to pray for their leaders.
Agbese’s statement, released on Monday, stressed that prayers are more beneficial than criticism or negative remarks about those in power. He believes effective governance and administration can only be achieved when leaders have peace of mind. According to him, the decisions made by those at the top have far-reaching effects on everyone, making it crucial for citizens to pray for their leaders’ well-being, good judgment, safety, grace, and success.
On security, Agbese commended the military for their significant achievements against insurgents, noting a marked reduction in attacks during Christmas celebrations. He attributed this improvement to General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, and his team, who have worked tirelessly to combat insurgencies and banditry in Nigeria.
Agbese, representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, expressed his satisfaction with the peaceful nature of this year’s Christmas celebrations. He acknowledged the efforts of the armed forces, the Service Chiefs, and the Inspector-General of Police, calling for public support and prayers for these security personnel. He emphasized that no government support can match the sacrifices the security forces and the Armed Forces made to safeguard the nation. Agbese encouraged every Nigerian to support, pray for, and show appreciation to these individuals whenever possible.
Editorial
As we reflect on Mr. Philip Agbese’s call for prayers for President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly, it’s a reminder of leadership’s profound impact on a nation’s trajectory. In a world often quick to criticize, Agbese’s message is a refreshing call to support and uplift our leaders through prayer and positive thoughts.
This approach, rooted in faith and hope, is not just about religious beliefs but about fostering a culture of respect and support for those in positions of authority. It’s a recognition that the challenges leaders face are immense and that their decisions have a ripple effect on the entire nation. Agbese promotes a more constructive and harmonious way of engaging with our leaders by advocating for prayers instead of criticism.
The commendation of the military’s efforts in ensuring a peaceful Christmas season is a testament to the sacrifices made by our armed forces. It’s a reminder of the often unseen battles they fight to maintain peace and security. This acknowledgement goes beyond mere words; it’s a call to action for citizens to support and appreciate our security personnel actively.
As we move forward, let’s embrace this ethos of positive reinforcement and prayerful support for our leaders. It’s a pathway to not only better governance but also to a more united and harmonious society. Our collective prayers and support can be a powerful force for good, guiding our leaders towards wise decisions and actions that benefit all.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral legislature consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Bola Tinubu, a prominent Nigerian politician, previously served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
- Nigeria’s House of Representatives is similar to the lower house in other bicameral legislatures, with members elected to represent various constituencies.
- Praying for leaders is rooted in many religious traditions, emphasizing the spiritual support for those in governance.
- The Chief of Defence Staff in Nigeria is the highest-ranking military officer and plays a crucial role in coordinating the efforts of the various branches of the Nigerian Armed Forces.