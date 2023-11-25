House Of Reps Urges Review Of Nemas Emergency Response1

House of Reps Urges Review of NEMA’s Emergency Response

Governance

The House of Representatives has expressed concerns over the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) performance in responding to emergencies. A motion titled “Need to Strengthen the National Emergency Management Agency to Enhance Speedy Response to Emergencies and Disaster Occurrences in Nigeria” was adopted, leading to this scrutiny.

Philip Agbese, a member of the All Progressives Congress from Benue, initiated the debate. He highlighted numerous complaints against NEMA, citing its delayed and ineffective interventions in disaster situations. Agbese pointed out that NEMA has shifted its focus from emergency response to merely distributing relief materials. This deviation from its core responsibilities has raised concerns about the agency’s effectiveness.

The House has tasked its Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness with reviewing NEMA’s activities. This review aims to assess the agency’s adherence to its mandate, particularly in terms of personnel competencies and response/management infrastructures.

The House’s resolution mandates the committee to provide recommendations on improving NEMA’s efficiency and effectiveness. These recommendations are expected within four weeks for further legislative action. This move underscores the urgency of restoring public confidence in NEMA and ensuring its transformation into an efficient and responsive institution.

Editorial

At Yohaig NG, we believe the House of Representatives’ call for a review of the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) operations is a critical step towards enhancing disaster response in Nigeria. The concerns raised about NEMA’s delayed and ineffective responses to emergencies highlight a significant gap in the nation’s disaster management capabilities.

NEMA’s shift from proactive emergency response to a focus on relief distribution is a worrying trend. It suggests a departure from the agency’s fundamental role in providing timely and effective assistance during crises. This shift not only undermines NEMA’s mandate but also jeopardizes public safety and trust.

The House’s decision to evaluate NEMA’s performance and propose improvements is timely and necessary. NEMA must operate with the highest standards of efficiency and effectiveness, given the increasing frequency and severity of disasters in Nigeria.

The review of NEMA’s operations should be a catalyst for comprehensive reforms within the agency. These reforms must prioritize rapid response capabilities, robust infrastructure, and skilled personnel to ensure that NEMA fulfils its critical role in safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians during emergencies.

Did You Know?

  • NEMA’s Formation: The National Emergency Management Agency was established in 1999 to manage disasters in Nigeria.
  • Disaster Preparedness: Effective disaster management involves preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation strategies.
  • Global Standards: International best practices in emergency management emphasize the importance of quick response and efficient resource allocation.
  • Climate Change Impact: Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of natural disasters, making efficient emergency management more crucial.
  • Community Involvement: Successful disaster management often involves community participation and local knowledge, enhancing the effectiveness of response efforts.

 

 

Author

  • Celima Sulaimon

    Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ celima.sulaim[email protected]

    View all posts

