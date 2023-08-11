Immigration Denies Illegal Checkpoint Arrests at Seme Border

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has denied a circulating social media report which alleged that some of its operatives, who supposedly set up illegal checkpoints at the Badagry-Seme border, were detained by the Inspector General of Police Special Squad.
The viral report claimed that the IGP squad pursued and apprehended some police officers and immigration personnel at checkpoints, allegedly established to exploit citizens.
In a recent interview, the Comptroller of Border Patrol at Seme, Emmanuel Gbemudu, dismissed these allegations.
He clarified that none of his team members were detained and highlighted that the Border Patrol operates four recognised checkpoints.
Gbemudu labelled the claims as “fake news”. Similarly, the Comptroller of Immigration Service for the Seme border Command, Douglas Audu, found no evidence supporting the claims after conducting an investigation.
Efforts to reach the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, for confirmation, remained unsuccessful at the time of the report.
Editorial:
The recent allegations and subsequent denial by the Nigerian Immigration Service highlight the challenges of misinformation in the digital age.
While it’s essential to ensure that security personnel operate within the bounds of the law, verifying the authenticity of such claims before concluding is equally crucial.
Some might argue that the rapid spread of such news points to deeper issues of trust between the public and security agencies. However, it’s vital to approach such matters cautiously, ensuring that all parties can present their side of the story.
In an era where “fake news” can spread like wildfire, the role of responsible journalism becomes even more critical.
It’s the collective responsibility of the media and the public to verify information before sharing or acting upon it.
Did You Know?
- The Badagry-Seme border is one of the significant entry points between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.
- The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) was established in 1963, following the amalgamation of the immigration department and the passport section of the Nigeria Police Force.
- Misinformation can have real-world consequences, leading to unnecessary panic or misguided actions.
- The rise of social media platforms has significantly accelerated the spread of information and misinformation.
- Responsible journalism involves verifying facts, presenting balanced views, and ensuring the public is well-informed.