Industry Unease Over Tinubu’s Influence on Petroleum Ministry

The Nigerian Union of Mining Workers’ North East chapter has raised alarms over Taraba State’s alleged encroachment on Adamawa State’s mining sites.
They claim that miners recently detained by the Taraba government were operating legally in Adamawa.
Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has recently prohibited mining in his state. To enforce this, he set up a committee, led by a retired Army General, to target illegal miners.
Salisu Shaibu, the North East Union of Mining Workers’ Secretary, stated in a press briefing that those captured by the committee were mining in Adamawa’s Tongo Local Council, not in Taraba.
The union has sought intervention from both the governor and President Bola Tinubu.
Shaibu criticised the committee for overreaching and called for the release of all detained miners.
The union also alleges mistreatment of its members by the committee, with gold worth millions being confiscated.
Editorial
The ongoing dispute between Taraba and Adamawa states over mining territories highlights the intricate challenges surrounding resource rights in Nigeria.
While states have the authority to regulate activities within their borders, clear demarcation and respect for boundaries are essential to prevent conflicts.
Governor Agbu Kefas’s decision to ban mining and establish a committee to enforce this ban is within his rights. However, the alleged detention of miners from a neighbouring state raises questions about jurisdiction and the committee’s methods.
For Nigeria’s mining sector to flourish, there must be transparency, respect for territorial rights, and adherence to due process. The recent events in Taraba and Adamawa serve as a reminder of the challenges that arise when these principles are not upheld.
It’s imperative for both states to engage in dialogue, clarify boundaries, and ensure that miners can operate without fear of wrongful detention.
The mining sector’s potential can only be realised when there’s mutual respect and understanding between states.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria boasts a rich array of mineral resources, including gold, coal, bitumen, limestone, and iron ore, spread across various states.
- The mining sector in Nigeria has faced challenges, including illegal mining, environmental degradation, and boundary disputes between states.
- Taraba and Adamawa states are both situated in the North-Eastern region of Nigeria, sharing cultural and historical ties.
- The Nigerian mining sector contributes a small percentage to the nation’s GDP but has the potential for significant growth with the right policies and investments.
- Boundary disputes between states in Nigeria are not uncommon, often arising due to historical, administrative, or resource-related reasons.