ITF Chief Urges Graduates Not to Sell Start-Up Kits

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Afiz Oluwatoyin, has warned graduates of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISD) against selling their start-up packs. This warning was given during the graduation ceremony and distribution of start-up packs to 190 beneficiaries in Abuja, an event in collaboration with the Nigerian Breweries Company.
The beneficiaries, comprising youths and women, were equipped with skills in solar power installation, POP and painting, among others. Oluwatoyin, represented by James Abimbola, the Director of the Technical and Vocational Skills Training Development Department, emphasized the transformative nature of the ITF’s initiative. He highlighted its role in accelerating the Federal Government’s job and wealth creation policy and addressing unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.
Oluwatoyin urged the graduates to use the skills and resources provided by the training to build sustainable livelihoods for themselves and their families and to contribute positively to the Nigerian economy. He stressed the importance of the start-up packs, describing them as a crucial tool for entering the world of entrepreneurship and economic contribution.
The ITF Director-General also outlined plans to reform and modernize ITF’s training operations to align with global trends and facilitate human capital development. He spoke of the need to expand the ITF’s mandate through modern technology and a new culture that would position Nigeria as a country with highly skilled individuals.
Oluwatoyin’s vision for the ITF includes tackling unemployment and poverty, promoting entrepreneurship, and reducing youth restiveness in Nigeria. He mentioned that the NISD program has equipped over 500,000 Nigerians with skills in various trades since its inception. He concluded by stating that a steering committee has been inaugurated to develop frameworks for skills upgrading of artisans and enforcement of artisans’ licensing and certification across the country.
Editorial
The Industrial Training Fund’s recent graduation ceremony and the subsequent warning to the graduates not to sell their start-up packs by its Director-General, Afiz Oluwatoyin, is a significant moment in Nigeria’s journey towards skill development and youth empowerment. This initiative is not just about equipping young Nigerians with skills; it’s about instilling a sense of responsibility and entrepreneurship.
The ITF’s focus on vocational training and skill development is crucial in addressing Nigeria’s twin challenges of unemployment and poverty. By providing practical skills and start-up packs, the ITF creates job opportunities and fosters a culture of self-reliance and innovation among Nigerian youths.
However, the success of such initiatives hinges on the beneficiaries’ commitment to using these resources wisely. The warning against selling start-up packs is a reminder that these tools are not just assets but investments in the future of the beneficiaries and the nation. It’s a call to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit and contribute meaningfully to the economy.
As we reflect on this development, it’s clear that skill development programs like those offered by the ITF are vital for Nigeria’s economic growth. They provide a pathway for young people to become productive members of society and drive the country’s development.
In echoing our opening thesis, the ITF’s skill development and youth empowerment efforts are commendable. However, the real impact of these initiatives will be measured by how effectively the beneficiaries utilize these opportunities to create sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the nation’s economy.
Did You Know?
- The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) was established in 1971 to promote and encourage the acquisition of skills in industry and commerce to generate a pool of indigenous manpower sufficient to meet the needs of the Nigerian economy.
- Vocational and technical skills training is increasingly recognized globally as a vital component of economic development strategies.
- Start-up packs are essential for trainees at the end of vocational training programs to help them start businesses or improve their employability.
- Nigeria has a large youth population, with over 60% of its population under 24, making youth skill development and employment critical for its economic stability.
- Entrepreneurship and skill development are key strategies in tackling unemployment and poverty, especially in developing countries like Nigeria.