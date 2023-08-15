JAMB Registrar Explains Hiring 300 Staff Without Public Advertisement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has provided reasons for the board’s decision to hire 300 staff members without publicising the positions.
During his appearance before the House of Representatives on Monday, Professor Oloyede stated that the move aimed to fill vacant roles due to retirements.
The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee is currently probing employment racketeering by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.
They are also investigating the mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
In a related observation, the committee noted that 14 Federal Character Commission (FCC) individuals received salaries via IPPIS without being assigned to federal government agencies.
Editorial:
The recent revelation regarding JAMB’s decision to employ 300 staff without public advertisement raises concerns about transparency and fairness in public sector hiring processes.
While the need to fill vacancies due to retirements is understandable, bypassing standard recruitment procedures can lead to perceptions of favouritism and nepotism.
Public institutions, especially those as significant as JAMB, are responsible for upholding the highest standards of transparency.
This ensures that all eligible candidates have an equal opportunity to apply and be considered for positions.
The ongoing probe by the House of Representatives is a step in the right direction, aiming to ensure that public sector hiring practices are above board.
Public institutions need to review and update their recruitment processes regularly.
This ensures they remain transparent, fair, and aligned with best practices.
Public trust in these institutions can be maintained and strengthened only through such measures.
Did You Know?
- JAMB was established in 1978 to standardise, refine, and regulate the university admissions process in Nigeria.
- The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was introduced to improve the accuracy and reliability of public sector payroll administration.
- Transparent recruitment processes in public institutions can significantly enhance public trust and reduce perceptions of corruption.
- JAMB plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s education sector, determining university admissions for thousands of students annually.
- The Federal Character Commission (FCC) was established to promote fairness and equity in distributing public posts and socio-economic infrastructures.