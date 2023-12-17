Jega Clarifies: Nigeria a ‘Failing’ State, Not ‘Failed’

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, has made a significant distinction regarding Nigeria’s current state, asserting that the country is not a ‘failed’ state but rather a ‘failing’ one. He emphasized the urgency of taking action to prevent Nigeria from becoming a failed state, advocating for restructuring the country before the 2027 general elections.
Jega made these remarks at the maiden convocation of Bauchi State University, Gadau. He clarified that Nigeria would only be deemed a failed state if it failed to provide for its citizens’ security, welfare, and basic needs—his comments amidst ongoing discussions about the country’s political and socio-economic challenges.
Editorial:
Prof. Attahiru Jega’s recent comments on Nigeria’s status as a ‘failing’ state, not a ‘failed’ one, bring a crucial perspective to the ongoing discourse about the nation’s condition. This distinction is vital as it implies that while Nigeria faces significant challenges, there is still hope and potential for recovery and improvement. Jega’s call for restructuring before the 2027 general elections is a clarion call to action, highlighting the urgency of addressing the underlying issues leading the country towards failure.
The concept of a ‘failed state’ is often associated with a complete breakdown in governance, an inability to provide essential services and widespread chaos. By categorizing Nigeria as ‘failing’, Jega suggests that while the situation is dire, it is not beyond repair. This perspective is essential for fostering a sense of responsibility and urgency among leaders and citizens alike.
As proposed by Jega, restructuring is not just about political realignment but involves a comprehensive overhaul of the systems and structures that govern the nation. It’s about creating a more equitable, efficient, and responsive governance framework that can meet the needs of Nigeria’s diverse population. This process should involve inclusive dialogue, transparency, and a commitment to the common good.
As we reflect on Jega’s words, it’s crucial to recognize that the path to preventing Nigeria from becoming a failed state requires collective effort and unwavering commitment to reform. It’s a path that demands courage, innovation, and a willingness to confront brutal truths. The future of Nigeria hinges on the actions taken today; as such, every effort must be made to steer the nation away from failure and towards a more prosperous and stable future.
Did You Know?
- Prof. Attahiru Jega was Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission from 2010 to 2015.
- Under Jega’s leadership, Nigeria conducted the 2011 and 2015 general elections, which were widely regarded as significantly improved in credibility.
- Bauchi State University, Gadau, where Jega made his remarks, was established in 2011 and is one of the newer universities in Nigeria.
- The concept of a ‘failed state’ is often measured by indicators like political instability, economic decline, and the inability to provide public services.
- Nigeria’s 2027 general elections will mark the country’s 9th consecutive civilian-to-civilian transfer of power since the end of military rule in 1999.