Kaduna Governor Pledges Ongoing Financial Autonomy for Local Govts

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assured that his administration will maintain financial autonomy for the state’s 23 local governments. He urged them to focus on developmental projects that would benefit everyone. The governor made these remarks during a courtesy visit by local government chairmen.
Governor Sani emphasised the importance of local government as it is the closest tier of governance to the people.
He called for support in building sustainable peace to overcome the challenges of previous crises and insecurity in the state. The governor also highlighted the need for intelligence gathering and prioritising rural development.
The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Kaduna State chapter and Chairman of Lere Local Government, Hon Abubakar Buba, pledged their support and readiness to work with Governor Sani’s administration.
He also requested periodic citizen engagement to bring the people closer to the government.
Editorial
Financial Autonomy for Local Governments: A Path to Grassroots Development
The assurance by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to continue granting financial autonomy to the state’s 23 local governments is a significant step towards grassroots development.
This move demonstrates the government’s commitment to decentralisation and empowering local governments to undertake developmental projects directly impacting people’s lives.
Critics may argue that financial autonomy could lead to mismanagement of funds at the local government level.
However, with proper oversight and accountability measures in place, the benefits of financial autonomy far outweigh the potential risks.
It allows local governments to respond more effectively to the unique needs of their communities and fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility.
The success of this initiative will largely depend on the implementation of robust accountability mechanisms and the active involvement of citizens in local governance.
Local governments must utilise these funds judiciously and transparently, focusing on projects that will significantly impact their communities.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State is located in northwestern Nigeria and is one of the country’s 36 states.
- The state is divided into 23 local government areas, each with its local government council.
- Kaduna State is known for its diverse culture, with over 50 ethnic groups.
- The state’s economy is mainly agricultural, with significant manufacturing and service sectors contributions.
- Kaduna State has several higher learning institutions, including the Kaduna State University and the Nigerian Defence Academy.
Delving into the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG offers an invaluable platform for staying up-to-date with the latest happenings.
With comprehensive coverage of all significant events, Yohaig NG guarantees reliable and up-to-the-minute news to its readers.
Encouraging active engagement, readers can share their views in the comment section.