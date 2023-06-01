Kaduna Governor Promises to Address Banditry and Power Outage at ABU

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has pledged his administration’s commitment to aid security agencies in combatting banditry, terrorism, and related criminal activities within the state, according to a statement from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu.
Sani expressed his concern about the state’s security situation, restating that one of his administration’s key priorities is ensuring safety and security, a fundamental aspect of his 7-Point Agenda.
He tasked the heads of the state’s security agencies with arranging a comprehensive security summit to enhance community involvement and raise public awareness about safety and security.
In response, the security agencies’ leaders reassured the Governor of their total commitment to restoring peace, especially in the eight frontline Local Government Areas, while maintaining a security presence throughout the state.
The inaugural meeting focused on various security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, communal disputes, phone snatching, potential fuel shortages, gang disputes, and the ongoing power outage at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
Leaders of various security agencies such as the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Kaduna State Vigilance Service were in attendance.
The statement further explained that the meeting decided to use various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to enhance citizen engagement and provide public information about the removal of the fuel subsidy.
Additionally, the government will engage with key stakeholders, including the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, and Petroleum tanker drivers, on the issue of fuel subsidy removal.
The statement confirmed that the state government would intervene in the protracted power issue between Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Kaduna DCO to maintain a conducive learning environment.
Editorial
Governor Uba Sani’s Resolve: Confronting Banditry and Power Outage Head-on in Kaduna State
In a recent statement, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, expressed his determination to tackle the state’s rampant banditry and the ongoing power outage at Ahmadu Bello University.
His commitment to empowering security agencies to address these pressing issues is commendable and a necessary step in restoring peace and stability in the region.
The importance of safety and security in the socio-economic growth of a society cannot be overemphasized.
Ensuring a safe and secure environment directly correlates with the overall development of a state, making it a top priority for any administration.
The proposed security summit to promote community engagement and public safety awareness indicates the administration’s dedication to collaborative and proactive strategies for addressing these security challenges.
However, efforts to restore peace must go hand-in-hand with tackling infrastructural issues.
The continuous power outage at Ahmadu Bello University is a cause for concern, as it directly impacts the learning environment and hinders academic progress.
The state government’s decision to mediate the situation between the university and Kaduna DCO is an encouraging step towards ensuring a stable and conducive learning atmosphere.
The removal of the fuel subsidy is another critical issue.
The government’s initiative to engage various stakeholders for dialogue and public sensitization reflects a balanced approach that considers all aspects of the decision.
Governor Uba Sani’s administration is taking a proactive and holistic approach to address the critical challenges faced by the people of Kaduna state.
These strategies could significantly improve the state’s security situation and infrastructural challenges if effectively implemented.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State is located in northwestern Nigeria. It is a significant hub of Nigeria’s textile industry and has one of the oldest railway networks in the country.
- Ahmadu Bello University, named after the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, is one of Nigeria’s most prominent universities and a significant learning centre in West Africa.