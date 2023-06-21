Kaduna State to Maintain Financial Autonomy for Local Governments

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has pledged to uphold financial autonomy for the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to foster development.
The governor made this commitment during a courtesy visit by the 23 council chairmen to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.
He urged the council leaders to set aside political, religious, or tribal biases in their interactions with the public.
Governor Sani emphasised the importance of local government as the tier of government closest to the people and called for their support in establishing sustainable peace.
He also expressed the administration’s intention to collaborate with local governments on infrastructural development projects, stressing the need to prioritise projects that benefit the people.
The governor assured that the local governments in Kaduna state have enjoyed financial autonomy for the past eight years, and his administration will continue this practice.
He encouraged local government chairmen to focus on developmental projects, stating that the era of distributing items to the people is over.
He further stated that the administration would prioritise rural development by extending infrastructure to all local governments, particularly those in rural areas.
An inclusive approach will be adopted to execute this rural development programme, involving local government chairmen, traditional rulers, faith-based organisations, and women’s organisations.
Editorial
Local Government Autonomy: A Catalyst for Grassroots Development
The decision by Governor Uba Sani to uphold financial autonomy for local governments in Kaduna State is commendable.
This move recognises the pivotal role of local government as the tier of government closest to the people and the most capable of addressing their immediate needs.
Critics may argue that financial autonomy could lead to mismanagement and corruption at the local level. While this concern is valid, it is essential to note that with proper checks and balances, financial autonomy can be a catalyst for grassroots development.
The governor’s call for local government chairmen to focus on developmental projects rather than distributing items to the people is a step in the right direction. It signals a shift from short-term palliatives to long-term solutions that can spur sustainable development.
However, for this initiative to yield the desired results, it must be accompanied by capacity building for local government officials to ensure they can effectively manage these funds.
Furthermore, mechanisms for transparency and accountability should be strengthened to prevent misuse of funds.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in northwestern Nigeria, is divided into 23 Local Government Areas.
- The state’s name is derived from the Hausa word “kada,” which means crocodile.
- Kaduna State is known for its rich cultural diversity, with over 50 ethnic groups.
- The state is one of the important educational centres in Nigeria, with many notable universities and institutions.
- Kaduna State plays a significant role in Nigeria’s economy, with industries such as textiles, machinery, steel, and petroleum.
