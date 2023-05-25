Katsina State Government Reclaims Illegally Allocated Lands

The Katsina State Government has declared the annulment of all lands in the state unlawfully distributed by officials within its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).
The revocation was announced in a circular signed by Alhaji Ado Yahaya, Director of Human Resources for the state’s Head of Civil Service. The circular was made public to journalists in Katsina on Saturday.
Dated June 6, 2023, and addressed to all MDAs in the state, the circular states:
“The government has noted with disapproval the random allocations and divisions of lands, particularly around public buildings, by some officials of the MDAs.
Consequently, all such practices must immediately cease as only the government, specifically through the Ministry of Lands and Survey, holds the legal authority to distribute all lands in the state.
Furthermore, all lands allocated haphazardly without adhering to due process are now revoked.
In line with this, any government official found guilty of such illegal land allocation in the state will face stringent punishment according to the existing service rules.”
Editorial
Land Allocation Reform: Katsina Government’s Stand against Illegality
The recent decision by the Katsina State Government to reclaim illegally allocated lands by officials within its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) underscores the ongoing commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure equitable access to public resources.
The rampant and unchecked allocation of lands, particularly around public buildings, revealed a stark violation of established norms and regulations. This necessitated immediate intervention from the government, not just to rectify the wrongs but to deter similar practices in the future.
It’s important to remember that fair and legal land allocation is a key pillar of social justice and a crucial factor in economic development.
Land use and allocation impact multiple social and economic life aspects, from housing and infrastructure development to agriculture and resource management
Therefore, the Katsina State Government’s bold step is commendable.
In the face of these practices, the Katsina Government’s stern message is clear: unlawful actions have consequences. With this move, it not only regains control over the lands but also takes a stand against corruption within its ranks.
The government holds its officials accountable, setting a precedent for transparency and ethical conduct.
However, the task doesn’t end here.
The government must ensure the efficient and fair redistribution of these reclaimed lands.
Transparency and public participation in these processes can help build trust and mitigate potential conflicts.
Did You Know?
- Katsina State is located in northwestern Nigeria and is one of the country’s leading states in livestock production.
- Land management and allocation are crucial to agriculture, urban development, and environmental protection.