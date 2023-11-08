Kukah Astonished by Ex-Ministers’ Views on Buhari

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Mathew Kukah, expressed his astonishment in an interview on Arise Television regarding the candid opinions former ministers have shared about ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration. Kukah, known for his critical stance on Buhari’s governance, particularly on the management of Nigeria’s diversity, clarified that his critiques were never personal but focused on the administration’s policies.
Kukah’s surprise stems from the revelations of those who served under Buhari, hinting at a disconnect between their public support and private assessments. He reiterated that his past comments were rooted in concern for the nation’s unity and well-being, not personal animosity.
Reflecting on Buhari’s tenure, Kukah observed that the former president left Nigeria more vulnerable and divided. He also commented on the current presidency of Bola Tinubu, noting that while six months may be too brief to judge, there were expectations for a more dynamic start given Tinubu’s lengthy preparation for office.
Kukah emphasized the importance of holding leaders accountable and the need for institutions to actively engage and monitor those in power. He advocated for a clearer public policy direction and a more autonomous process in selecting leadership, free from external influences and constraints.
Editorial
The revelations brought forth by Rev. Father Mathew Kukah about the private opinions of former ministers during Buhari’s presidency are a stark reminder of the complexities within political leadership. It underscores the necessity for transparency and accountability in governance, where public declarations should align with private convictions.
We stand with the notion that leadership, especially in a diverse nation like Nigeria, must be evaluated on its ability to manage and harness the country’s diversity for collective progress. The discordance between the public and private stances of past ministers raises questions about the integrity of governance and the pressures that may compromise the outspokenness of public officials.
As we reflect on the past and look to the future, the electorate and civil institutions must maintain a vigilant stance, ensuring that leaders are not only chosen with care but also held to their promises. The path to a more unified and resilient Nigeria lies in the courage to speak truth to power and the unyielding demand for leaders who serve the nation’s interests above all else.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s diversity includes over 250 ethnic groups, making the management of its diversity a critical aspect of governance.
- Transparency in government can lead to increased public trust and a more engaged and informed citizenry.
- The practice of holding leaders accountable is a fundamental principle of democracy and is essential for the development of any nation.
- The concept of separation of powers is designed to prevent the concentration of power and to enable independent governance.
- Nigeria has a history of political activism by religious leaders who often play a significant role in shaping public opinion and policy.