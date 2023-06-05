Kwara State Trims Workweek to Three Days amid Soaring Transportation Costs

In response to the skyrocketing cost of transportation, the Kwara State Government issued a mandate on Monday, altering the workweek from five to three days for all state employees. This critical decision is detailed in an official communication from Murtala Atoyebi, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary.
The directive is tied to a series of measures aimed at easing the economic strain on public workers due to the elimination of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government. Mrs Susan Oluwole, State Head of Service, has instructed all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to devise and implement rosters that clearly outline alternating workdays for each employee.
Oluwole voiced the government’s intention to provide respite for workers enduring hardships and cautioned against taking undue advantage of this benevolence. She announced an increase in oversight from her office to ensure MDAs maintain adherence to this new directive.
Editorial
Rising Transportation Costs Prompt Bold Response
The recent surge in transportation fares in Kwara State has prompted the state government’s unexpected and audacious response. The workweek has been reduced to three days to alleviate the financial burden on public workers. Critics argue that this might hamper productivity and efficiency, but the state government is steadfast in its resolve.
Indeed, fewer workdays could potentially impact overall output. Nevertheless, this approach exhibits a genuine intent to support the workforce in the face of escalating costs. Moreover, it’s an attempt to offset the shockwave sent by the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidies, which has resulted in a significant upturn in transportation expenses.
The state government is responsible for ensuring that its policies serve the best interests of its constituents. The alternating workday scheme is pragmatic, providing much-needed financial relief while maintaining essential public services.
The state must also encourage innovative and affordable transport solutions. For example, investment in public transport infrastructure, exploring green alternatives to fuel, and promoting carpooling initiatives can provide long-term resolutions to the current crisis.
We urge the Kwara State Government to remain vigilant in monitoring the impacts of this policy. They must be prepared to make necessary adjustments based on the feedback and evolving needs of the workers and the broader public.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and one of the largest in the world.
- The Federal Government removed fuel subsidies in 2022, significantly increasing transportation costs across the country.
- Many Nigerian workers rely on public transportation for their daily commute.
- In Nigeria, the standard workweek is typically five days, from Monday to Friday.
- Kwara State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states, located in the western part of the country.
