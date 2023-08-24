Lagos Assembly Approves 22 Commissioner-Nominees, Dismisses 17

The Lagos State House of Assembly has given its nod to 22 of the 39 commissioner-nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
However, 17 nominees faced rejection.
Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, overseeing the session, highlighted that the decisions were based on thorough screenings by an ad-hoc committee.
This committee was spearheaded by the House’s Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed.
Obasa praised the committee’s diligence and reminded the approved nominees of their duty to serve the state’s populace.
He reiterated the House’s commitment to the state’s best interests. The confirmation process involved a voice vote announcing each nominee’s name.
Among the confirmed nominees are Hon. Layode Ibrahim, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Mr. Idris Aregbe, and Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai.
Those who didn’t secure the House’s approval include Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and Mr. Yomi Oluyomi.
It’s worth noting that some Islamic clerics had previously expressed concerns over the perceived imbalance in the religious affiliations of the nominees.
Editorial
The recent decisions by the Lagos State House of Assembly regarding the commissioner-nominees reflect the intricate dance of governance and representation.
While the approval of 22 nominees is a step forward for the Sanwo-Olu administration, the rejection of 17 others raises questions.
While based on screenings, such decisions also carry the weight of public perception and the need for balanced representation.
The voiced concerns by Islamic clerics over the list’s religious composition underscore the importance of inclusivity in governance.
The Assembly and the Governor’s office must ensure that their choices reflect the diverse tapestry of Lagos State.
As the state moves forward, the decisions will set the tone for governance, inclusivity, and public trust in the coming years.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, often called the “Centre of Excellence”, is Nigeria’s commercial hub.
- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assumed office in May 2019, succeeding Akinwunmi Ambode.
- The Lagos State House of Assembly is a unicameral legislature consisting of 40 members.
- The commissioner’s role in Nigeria is similar to that of a minister but at the state level.
- Lagos State is one of the most diverse states in Nigeria, with over 250 ethnic groups represented.